Wehrlein confirmed at Porsche for next season

Pascal Wehrlein has been confirmed as a TAG Heuer Porsche driver for the 2020-21 season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The German driver had been expected to make the switch since he announced he was leaving the Mahindra Racing team before the six race Berlin finale, and will race alongside Andre Lotterer at the German outfit.

He replaces Neel Jani at the team after the Swiss driver had a torrid season, managing only one points scoring finish in the second last round in Berlin and finishing sixty-three points behind Lotterer in the drivers’ standings.

Jani will remain as a Porsche driver, with the team saying he will be “in action in future motorsport projects”.

With Wehrlein, Porsche have secured a driver who has impressed in Formula E despite his limited time in the series so far.

He scored a second place finish with Mahindra in just his second race, and consistently scored points for the Indian team before splitting from them.

Speaking about his new drive, Wehrlein said it was a ‘fantastic opportunity’ to drive for a team of Porsche’s standing.

“It is a great honour for me to represent Porsche in the 2020/2021 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. I have always followed the brand’s unique motorsport history. I have huge respect for the legendary Porsche success story.

“Now, to line up as a works driver for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team is a fantastic opportunity. I would like to thank everyone at Porsche for this amazing opportunity and for trusting in my skills.

“Now I am looking forward to getting to know the team and starting work in Weissach as quickly as possible.”

Head of Porsche Motorsport Fritz Enzinger thanked Jani for his efforts for the team, but said the team now had two top-class drivers going into their second season.

“We are delighted to welcome Pascal to the Porsche family,” Enzinger said. “He has gained a lot of experience in different race series at his young age, where he has always sparkled.

“We would also like to thank Neel Jani for his outstanding commitment. He played a significant part in the development of our Formula E project and thereby contributed greatly to the successes of the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team this past season.

“With Pascal and André we will have two experienced, top-class Formula E drivers in the 2020/2021 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, who have everything it takes to celebrate further success.”