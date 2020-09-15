NASCAR Trucks returning to Camping World title sponsorship in 2021

For the third time in as many years, the NASCAR Truck Series will have a new name. Well, technically an old name.

On Tuesday, Marcus Lemonis announced Camping World will re-assume title sponsorship of NASCAR’s third-tier series, dubbing it the Camping World Truck Series once again. For the last two years, his Gander Outdoors brand held naming rights, with the 2019 season being under the Gander Outdoors Truck Series before switching to the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series for 2020. Camping World had sponsored the Trucks from 2009 to 2018, and was previously also the title sponsor for the now-ARCA Menards Series East and West from 2007 to 2010.

Lemonis, a financial mogul and longtime investor in NASCAR, had teased the name change on Monday night. The switch was spurred as Lemonis felt the title sponsorship fully satisfied Gander Outdoors’ efforts to gain awareness, especially among the NASCAR fan base.

“The transition back to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series demonstrates the continued power of NASCAR’s brand-loyal fan base and creates a broader touchpoint with fans who are RV and Outdoor enthusiasts,” Lemonis stated. “We leveraged the series to support the successful launch of our new brand in 2019, and look forward to celebrating the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion in November. The next generation of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is right around the corner and we’re committed to the series that has delivered for our customers, fans and the entire Camping World family of brands.”

Prior to Camping World, the Truck Series was sponsored by Craftsman from its inception in 1995 to 2008. After spending the first season as the SuperTruck Series presented by Craftsman, it simply became the Craftsman Truck Series for the next thirteen years.

The 2020 Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season is gearing up for its playoffs, which kicks off on Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Sheldon Creed is the points leader, while seventh-seeded Matt Crafton is the only driver to win the championship under the Gander Outdoors Truck Series name. Fifth-seeded Brett Moffitt is the most recent Camping World Truck champion.