Bird completes first test at Jaguar

Sam Bird has completed his first test for Panasonic Jaguar Racing since moving to the team at the end of last season.

The British driver did some laps of the Abingdon Circuit in Oxfordshire having spent the last few weeks in the simulator and getting to know his new engineers.

Speaking after the test, Bird talked of his pride in putting on the Jaguar overalls for the first time.

“After some time in the simulator it was great to get back in a Formula E car. I felt very proud to put on the Jaguar overalls this morning for the first time and follow in the footsteps of the great drivers that have competed for Jaguar.

“I’ve been getting up to speed with my engineers and there is already a great relationship to build on. There are lots of new names and faces and I am enjoying meeting and getting to know all the team.”

The British driver made the switch after six years at Virgin Racing, where despite managing to win a race in each season he never managed to finish higher than third in the driver’s standings.

He’ll be hoping to help Jaguar fight for more wins after a disappointing end to last season, where they only managed three points scoring finishes in the last six rounds in Berlin.

Having spoken with new team-mate Mitch Evans though, Bird said he was confident ahead of the start of the new season.

“Mitch and I have also spent some time together and we are both hungry to bring more success to the team.

“We have a long season ahead but we’ve made a good start and are looking forward to the season seven car launch next month and the official pre-season test in Valencia.”