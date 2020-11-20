All-road course 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series schedule released

The 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series schedule has been revealed, featuring fourteen rounds across seven weekends in seven countries. With two races per round, it will mark a twenty-eight-race schedule for the EuroNASCAR PRO and 2 divisions.

Series head Jerome Galpin described the calendar as offering “a great diversity of layouts for our teams and drivers to showcase their skills! With all our track partners, we hope to come back to a normal sanitary situation and to be able to organize great American festivals to welcome thousands of fans sharing our passion for pure racing and American culture. We are strongly determined to continue to offer one of the best racing shows in Europe on and around the track!”

As per usual, the season will kick off at Circuit Ricardo Tormo with the Valencia NASCAR Fest. The American Festival of Rome at Autodromo di Vallelunga, which temporarily became the season opener in 2020 due to COVID-19, returns for a second year.

The Czech Republic’s Autodrom Most, which held its first race in 2019 but lost the 2020 date to the pandemic, returns for the first race of the summer with the Autodrom Most NASCAR Show. Brands Hatch, also a victim of COVID, makes a comeback a month later for the American SpeedFest on 4th of July weekend, held on the Indy Circuit layout. The famed Hockenheimring wraps up the summer slate.

Credit: NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

After a month-long break, the series returns for the regular season finale at Automodrom Grobnik in Croatia, a circuit that was introduced in 2020 in place of Most.

Circuit Zolder, which traditionally serves as the championship finale (excluding 2020, when it was the second round following a schedule shuffle to address the pandemic), will do the same for 2021 with two-round American Festival Circuit Zolder.

All seven tracks are road courses. Raceway Venray, the lone oval on the schedule, was excluded from the revised 2020 calendar upon accommodating the growing pandemic crisis in Europe, and is not present on the 2021 schedule. The shift to road courses is also reflected to a degree across the pond in the United States, where the Cup, Xfinity, and Camping World Truck Series will race on a combined seven such tracks next season; the Trucks will have three road races, the most since 1999.

Full schedule