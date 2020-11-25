Blomqvist joins Turvey at NIO 333

Tom Blomqvist has been chosen to drive alongside Oliver Turvey at NIO 333 for season 7 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Blomqvist replaces Chinese driver Ma Qing Hua who drove in the first five races of last season for the team, before he was forced to sit out the six-race finale in Berlin as he was unable to travel from his home country due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Daniel Abt drove in those final races in his place, but despite managing to get close to Turvey’s pace in the final races the team chose not to retain him.

Blomqvist too acted as a replacement in Berlin, sitting in for James Calado at Panasonic Jaguar Racing in the final two rounds with a best finish of twelfth.

Before that his only experience was half a season with the former MS& AD Andretti team in 2017-18, when he was ditched for Stephane Sarrazin after only scoring two points in six races.

Speaking about returning to a permanent seat, Blomqvist said he was delighted to be back racing in the series.

“I am extremely happy to be joining NIO 333 for the 2021 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season and cannot wait to get started with the team,” he commented.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity and the trust that the team has placed in me, and I can’t wait to repay them with success on track.

“To be back in Formula E full-time is fantastic as the series has gone from strength to strength over the years and I feel very proud to be back on the grid for Season 7.

“It has been great to get to know the team recently and build those relationships – together we are all highly motivated for the season ahead and the positive atmosphere is brilliant to be a part of.”

The recently rebranded team also launched their new livery for the season, and said they had continued work on their powertrain in the off season.

Credit: NIO 333

This work meant that Oliver Turvey was excited about their prospects going into the new season, as he celebrates starting his seventh season at the team.

He said, “I am delighted to be continuing in Formula E for Season 7 with NIO 333 Formula E Team. Having raced for the team in every season since the championship’s inception it is great to be able to continue our journey together.

“Everyone in the NIO 333 FE Team has put a huge amount of effort into the new car, and the disruption to the race schedule last season has given the team a chance to focus on the development of the new powertrain.

“We have made progress through testing and I am sure that the hard work everyone has put in will result in a more competitive package for the season ahead.”

Turvey also welcomed his fellow Brit and good friend Blomqvist to the team.

“I would like to welcome Tom into the team; I have known him for a number of years and I look forward to working closely with him to help push the team forward.”