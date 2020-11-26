Lynn keeps seat at Mahindra for 2020-21

Alex Lynn will race for Mahindra Racing in the 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after the team kept him on following his performance in Berlin at the end of last season.

With Pascal Wehrlein having moved to TAG Heuer Porsche, Lynn took his seat at the Indian team on a temporary basis for the six-race finale in Berlin.

The Brit impressed, and after an average start he scored points in each of the last three races and looked to be on the pace of team-mate Jerome D’Ambrosio.

The announcement means that Lynn will compete in his fifth season in Formula E, although he has only seen a whole season through once having driven for DS Virgin Racing and then Panasonic Jaguar Racing.

And Lynn said he was already excited about what the team could achieve in the new season having been encouraged with the progress made in testing.

“I’m incredibly excited to be back for Season 7 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and to be a part of Mahindra Racing,” he said.

“I’ve had the opportunity of driving the M7Electro on numerous test days and we’re all pretty proud of what we’ve come up with.

“We won’t know our competitiveness fully until the lights go out in Santiago, but we are here to consistently fight for wins and podiums; that’s what the team go racing for and so do I.

“From that side I’m extremely excited and focused to be delivering the results that this hard-working team deserves.”

Mahindra had already announced last August that Alexander Sims would be joining the team from BMW i Andretti Motorsport, and with Lynn now also confirmed, Team Principal Dilbagh Gill was confident they would be back on the podium this season.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Mahindra Racing,” Gill said. “We are heading into the championship’s seventh year in Formula E, and the first year ever as a World Championship series.

“Formula E has gone from strength to strength over this time and we are extremely proud to have been part of that journey from the very beginning.

“The team has been working incredibly hard to develop the M7Electro challenger and, with a strong driver pairing of Alexander Sims and Alex Lynn, I am confident that we will be back to securing podiums this season.”

The team also announced that former race driver Nick Heidfeld would continue his role as test and reserve driver.

The German drove for the team between 2015 and 2018, and since stepping down from the race team has helped and advised the team.