Réne Rast Claims His Third DTM Championship Title

With a twenty-fourth race win, Audi driver Réne Rast has taken his third DTM title in his four-year career and become the only driver to do so as well as the most successful Audi works driver of all time!

Rast now draws level with Klaus Ludwig in the all-time list of DTM champions. Only Bernd Schneider has more titles, five of them. His main rival Nico Müller who still had title hopes after his victory in Saturday’s race at Hockenheim had to make do with second place with 330 points, was just beaten by Rast who’s championship point total came to 353 in the final drivers’ standings.

The Top Three Drivers of The 2020 DTM Season. Nico Müller, René Rast, Robin Frijns. Credit: Audi Motorsport

“It’s too good to be true,” said Rast after crossing the finish line in the final race more than ten seconds ahead of his title rival Müller. “We have achieved more than I would have ever dared to dream of. With 24 victories, I am now the most successful Audi DTM driver. We won our third title, and that after a year that was very difficult for us. In the first half of the season, we did not have the pace. Nevertheless, we achieved podiums and scored enough points to stay close to Robin (Frijns) and Nico (Müller). At Zolder, we lit the fire, won four races in a row and arrived at the final weekend in the lead. With a strong performance in qualifying and in the race, we won the title today. The car was simply fantastic. I didn’t have the slightest problem. Thanks to my crew, the mechanics, Team Rosberg and of course Audi Sport for the great car. I am more than happy!”

Audi had already won the constructors’ title early, just like the Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline had already secured the 2020 DTM teams’ title.

Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass accepted the trophy for winning the manufacturers’ championship “The fact that we managed to finish the last race with our six factory drivers in the top six positions says it all. The DTM was an incredible success for Audi, especially the last two years with the four-cylinder engines. In Class 1, we won everything that could be won, dominated in 2019 and also in 2020. René deserves the title. Nico gave him a great fight until the very end. I would like to say a big thank you to the whole team, to everyone here at the track, but also to everyone at home in Neckarsulm, in Neuburg and in Ingolstadt. Thanks a lot! It was an honour to work with this team and to celebrate such great successes together in the DTM. Now it’s time to head for new shores.”

René Rast and Audi Sport Team Rosberg Celebrating. Credit: Audi Motorsport

This DTM season was extraordinary in many ways and has now come to an end. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the season had to be condensed with all 18 races being held within only 99 days on nine race weekends, a very demanding programme, and a huge workload for drivers and teams.

In 2021, powerful GT3 sports cars will be racing in the DTM. The season opener of the schedule with nine race weekends has been planned at the end of May.