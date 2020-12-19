Butel makes EXCELR8 Trade Price Cars switch for 2021 BTCC season

Jack Butel is the latest returnee announced for the 2021 British Touring Car Championship season but the Jersey-based driver is set to switch to EXCELR8 Trade Price Cars Racing and their Hyundai i30N Fastback after his debut season with Ciceley Motorsport.

Butel finished all but one race in 2020 and took third place in the Jack Sears Trophy standings and is the first of four drivers set to be announced for the team which is a joint effort between the existing EXCELR8 and TradePriceCars Racing operations.

“To say that I am incredibly excited to be racing for EXCELR8 Trade Price Cars and Justina Williams in 2021, would be a serious understatement.” said Butel. “I am grateful to Ciceley Motorsport for giving me the opportunity to race in the BTCC this year. I learned a lot from the team and Adam Morgan, and I wish them all the best for the future. However, I feel like this is the right move for me. EXCELR8 Trade Price Cars is a young team with a lot of potential and I believe that together we can score some great results next year.”

Team Owner Justina Williams is delighted to add Butel to their team for the 2021 season and believes that in the Hyundai i30N, he could be heading towards the ‘sharp end’ of the grid.

“I am absolutely delighted to have attracted Jack to our team, he has vast experience from winning back-to-back titles in karting, then moving up the ranks racing in LMP, British GT4, F4 and had his debut year in BTCC in 2020,” said Williams.

“For 2021 the plan is to bring Jack on and continue on the journey towards the sharp end of BTCC, we know we have the raw speed and the key ingredients in helping us to make this happen. Bring it on!”