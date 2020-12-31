Kris Wright to run full 2021 NASCAR Truck Series with Young’s Motorsports

Kris Wright has raced across a variety of disciplines including sports cars and open-wheel. In 2021, he will be a stock car rookie. On Thursday, Young’s Motorsports announced Wright will drive the #02 Chevrolet Silverado for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year honours.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Kris this season,” said team owner Tyler Young. “He’s had success in everything he’s raced and we are excited to get going in 2021.”

Wright cut his teeth in sports cars, racing in the Pirelli World Challenge and WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. In 2017, he won the IMSA Prototype LMP3 Rookie of the Year, followed by the championship a year later. His 2017 slate also featured open-wheel starts on the Road to Indy ladder including the Pro Mazda Championship. Although he began easing into single-seaters, he continued his sports car runs with a runner-up LMP2 finish in the 2019 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

He ran the full BRDC Formula 3 Championship in 2019, where he finished sixteenth in the standings. He was due to join the EuroFormula Open Championship in 2020 before his entry was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With his European racing schedule sidelined, he instead switched to stock cars. He scored second- and third-place finishes in his ARCA Menards Series West début at the road course Utah Motorsports Campus, and finished twenty-fifth in his first Truck start at the Daytona road course for GMS Racing in August. Wright also ran six ARCA Menards Series national races for Chad Bryant Racing with three top tens.

“I am really excited to be joining Young’s Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” Wright stated. “Last year was my introduction to stock car racing and I will be applying what I have learned to this year’s competitive class. I am looking forward to a successful season with Tyler and his crew.”

Wright is the second confirmed full-time driver for Young’s Motorsports as he will partner Spencer Boyd. He replaces Tate Fogleman, who finished seventeenth in his rookie season in 2020, in the #02. The team also has a third truck, the #12, that has not revealed a driver