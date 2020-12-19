Sergio Pérez: “I am here to perform and help the Team fight for another title”

Sergio Pérez says he is ‘incredibly grateful’ to be given the opportunity to join a front running team for the 2021 Formula 1 season after replacing Alexander Albon at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

The Mexican had looked likely to sit out the 2021 season after being let go by the BWT Racing Point Formula One Team earlier in the year in favour of Sebastian Vettel, and with drives with Williams Racing, Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and Haas F1 Team not materialising.

Pérez, who took his maiden Formula 1 race victory in the Sakhir Grand Prix earlier this month, will line-up alongside Max Verstappen next season, and he insists he will be giving it his all throughout his first true season in Formula 1 with a top team.

He is the first non-Red Bull-backed driver to join Red Bull Racing since 2007 when Mark Webber linked up with the team having left Williams, and Pérez is eager to help the team achieve a first title in Formula 1 since Sebastian Vettel took the 2013 championship.

“I am incredibly grateful to Red Bull for giving me the opportunity to race for Red Bull Racing in 2021,” Pérez is quoted as saying by PlanetF1.com.

“The chance to race for a championship contending team is something I have been hoping for since I joined Formula 1 and it will be a proud moment to step onto the grid in Red Bull colours alongside Max.

“You can be sure that I will give next season my full focus. The Team has the same winning mentality as me and I know I am here to perform and help the Team fight for another title.”