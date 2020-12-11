Tyler Reddick to make Xfinity Series return with second Our Motorsports team at Daytona

The last time Tyler Reddick raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, he was lifting the championship trophy for the second straight season. In February 2021, he will return to the series in the second car of a team in its second Xfinity campaign. On Friday, Our Motorsports announced that Reddick will drive a new second car in the season opener at Daytona.

Reddick will be one of multiple drivers in the to-be-numbered car. While the other drivers have not been revealed, reports have suggested IndyCar’s Santino Ferrucci will run twenty races in the car. The team’s main #02 car will be driven by Brett Moffitt for the full 2021 season, though he will race for Camping World Truck Series points as he has since 2018.

“We want to build on the momentum that Brett and the Our Motorsports crew provided us in 2020,” owner Chris Our stated in a team release. “We’ve moved in a larger shop and are putting the people and equipment in place to be a fixture in the series for years to come.”

Before his Cup Series rookie campaign, Reddick enjoyed considerable success in three years of Xfinity competition, winning a race in each season. After a part-time schedule in 2017 with Chip Ganassi Racing, he won the 2018 title with JR Motorsports with two race wins. This was backed up with a second championship the following season with Richard Childress Racing as he won six races and led all drivers in top tens (27) and top fives (24).

After his two titles, he moved up to the Cup Series for 2020. As a rookie, he finished nineteenth in points with nine top tens, three top fives, and a best finish of second at Texas in the summer as part of an RCR 1–2 finish. He will return to RCR’s #8 car for the 2021 Cup season.

“I’m very thankful to Our Motorsports for the opportunity and am looking forward to partnering with Brett to get the season off to a solid start,” said Reddick.

Our Motorsports, a longtime ARCA Menards Series team, began racing in the Xfinity Series in 2020 with Moffitt contesting much of the schedule. Moffitt, the 2018 Truck champion, ran all but four races with seven top tens and a highest placement of fifth at Talladega in June. Jairo Avila Jr. and Patrick Emerling also contested a race apiece, while sports car veteran Andy Lally scored a pair of fifth-place finishes in his two starts at Road America and the Daytona road coruse. The #02 finished fifteenth in the owners’ standings.