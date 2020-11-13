Brett Moffitt to race for Xfinity title with Our Motorsports in 2021

Last Friday, Brett Moffitt was on the verge of winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship before a late caution and overtime dropped him to a third-place points finish. Six days later, he announced he will pursue a title at the higher Xfinity Series level with Our Motorsports.

“Brett has been instrumental in helping us build this team from scratch and be competitive,” said team owner Chris Our. “We’ve challenged each other to turn Our Motorsports into a race-winning organization and we have some exciting things in the works that will help us accomplish that goal together.”

Our Motorsports, then primarily an ARCA Menards Series team, made the jump to the Xfinity Series in 2020 with Moffitt as its primary driver. Moffitt ran all but four of the thirty-three races in the #02 Chevrolet Camaro (Jairo Avila Jr., Patrick Emerling, and Andy Lally respectively contested one, one, and two races), recording seven top-ten finishes and a best run of fifth at Talladega. Lally, a road course expert courtesy of his sports car experience, is tied with Moffitt for the team’s best Xfinity runs with fifths in his two races at Road America and the Daytona road course.

Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

For the last three seasons, Moffitt enjoyed great success in the Truck Series. The 2018 champion has twelve career wins in the series, all but one of which have come since his full-time début that year with Hattori Racing Enterprises. He moved to GMS Racing in 2019, where he won four races and finished third in points.

His 2020 campaign saw him record sixteen top tens, the second most among Truck drivers behind his successor at HRE Austin Hill, ten top fives (also second behind Hill), and a win at Kansas in the playoffs. Despite breaking his legs in a motocross accident in the spring while the season was paused due to COVID-19, he returned without missing a race. The 2015 Cup Series Rookie of the Year would lead a race-high 78 of 150 laps in the championship event at Phoenix, but a late wreck would trigger overtime, with Moffitt falling back on the restart and finishing tenth to settle for third in the title battle.

“2020 was a learning year for the entire Our Motorsports operation and the program is now ready to step up to another level,” Moffitt commented. “I’m thankful for the last two seasons with GMS Racing and the support Maury Gallagher, Spencer Gallagher, Ron Booth, Mike Beam and the entire team gave me.”

A replacement in the #23 GMS truck was not announced. The team also fields three other full-time trucks, two of which joined Moffitt in the Championship Round—Zane Smith would finish runner-up and take Rookie of the Year, while Sheldon Creed won the title.

“Brett Moffitt will not be returning to GMS for the 2021 season,” read a statement from GMS president Beam. “We can’t thank Moffitt enough for his commitment to GMS over the past two years. We wish him the best of luck at Our Motorsports next year.”