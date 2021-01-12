Chilton signs for Ciceley Motorsport to partner Morgan for 2021 season

Ciceley Motorsport have announced Tom Chilton has signed a deal to drive one of two new BMW 3 Series alongside Adam Morgan in the 2021 British Touring Car Championship.

The team switched from the Mercedes Benz A-Class at the end of the 2020 season after seven years which saw Morgan claim eight race wins and was still competitive in it’s final season with an emotional final win at Oulton Park.

Now Chilton will join the squad after the TBLs were announced by the BTCC with a full grid set to partake in next season. He brings a wealth of experience to his new drive with independent driver champion wins in the BTCC in both 2010 and 2017 with 14 wins overall and 59 podium finishes.

“I am really looking forward to joining Ciceley Motorsport in their new era, they are a great team, and the BMW will be ultra-competitive. Adam (Morgan) and I get along really well, we will work as hard as required with team engineer Steve Farrell to ensure we are at the front of the pack straight away. I make no secret of my desire to change my lucky racing number 3 into the coveted number 1 and truly believe that the team and will provide me with the platform required to achieve my aim,” said Chilton.

Team owner Russell Morgan is ‘excited’ about the prospect of not only Chilton joining the team but his partnership with Adam Morgan and believes they can fight right at the front.

“We have genuinely never been so excited going into a race season. I have only ever been racing because I enjoy it, it’s something that I have always done, but we have made massive investment into the team this year and need results. Therefore, it was of the upmost importance that we secured a driver who brings experience, technical ability and is able to move us forward as a team. Tom is the perfect fit for Ciceley Motorsport both he and Adam should be fighting at front from the get-go,” said Morgan.