Envision Virgin Racing launches competition for new eco-inspired race suit design

Formula E team Envision Virgin Racing is one of the most sustainability-driven racing teams around right now. It’s been running its ‘Race Against Climate Change’ programme for a long time now and prides itself on being the ‘greenest team on the greenest grid’ as the first and only carbon neutral certified team.

Furthermore, the Envision Group is one of the world’s leading Greentech companies. It’s no surprise then that Envision Virgin Racing has decided to further its ‘Race Against Climate Change’ by launching a contest for a new eco-inspired design for its racing suits. This competition follows on from the one the team held last year to design a new nature-led livery for the team’s cars.

Image: Envision Virgin Racing

The contest will be open for children aged under 16 and is being run in conjunction with popular children’s illustrator Rob Biddulph (#DrawWithRob), National Geographic Kids and the UN’s Global Climate Summit COP26 ‘Together For Our Planet’.

Entries also have to be submitted by a consenting adult. The winning design will be chosen before the start of the Formula E season in Saudi Arabia and will be worn by Envision Virgin Racing’s two drivers Robin Frijns and Nick Cassidy during one of the races in the season.

The suit will be made by Envision Virgin Racing’s official supplier OMP and the competition winner will receive a replica suit to keep for themselves. The entries will be judged by Peter Johnson, Managing Director of National Geographic Kids, and Sylvain Filippi, the team’s Managing Director.

Image: Envision Virgin Racing

“This is such a great initiative by the team, especially with so many school children and parents in lockdown right now due to the ongoing pandemic,” said Nick Cassidy about the competition. “It’s really important for us to use our platform to inspire the next generation to think more about climate change and hopefully this is a fun way to do it, although I have to say I’m a little anxious what Robin and I are going to be dressed in!“

To view the page for the competition and the full terms and conditions, click here!