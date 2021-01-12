Hollamby and Osborne acquire Motorbase Performance as new chapter awaits

Motorbase Performance will be taken over by Shaun Hollamby and Pete Osborne ahead of the 2021 British Touring Car Championship season as a new chapter awaits for the team.

This news sees long-time Team Principal, David Bartrum step aside after leading the team for nearly two decades with brilliant success in BTCC, British GT and Porsche Carrera Cup Great Britain including 109 podiums and 34 wins in the former.

While Bartrum will depart, the team will still be run under its current banner with forces combining seeing Team Manager, Oly Collins remain as well as AmD’s Technical Director, Rob Tickner.

As well as of course Hollamby, the incoming team principal who has been involved in the BTCC under the AmD Tuning banner since 2010, they secured the Independents’ Teams Championship in 2019 as well as bringing success to Rory Butcher with the Independent Drivers and Jack Sears Trophy titles.

“For me personally, this is closing one chapter in my involvement with the BTCC as well as starting a new one. We had some great times as AmD Tuning in this amazing Championship and I want to thank everybody involved along all those years. Every year, we have grown in stature and that has led us to what we are able to do today,” said Hollamby.

“Motorbase Performance is synonymous with everything that is great about British Touring Cars and a huge deal of credit must go to David and his team for what they have achieved. Their work gives us a great foundation to build on as we hope to go from strength to strength in the coming years. With myself and Pete coming together, I feel we have a really unique offering that can help us push on and set a new standard both on and off the track.”

Osborne is a familiar name and face in British Motorsport and this includes in the BTCC with his son, Sam racing in the championship having debuted in 2019 and will now look forward to a new chapter alongside Hollamby.

“Motorsport has been a huge passion throughout my life and my involvement with the TOCA package and the British Touring Car Championship has increased in recent years through Sam’s participation. The opportunity to build on David’s fantastic work at Motorbase Performance in partnership with Shaun is something I am motivated by,” said Osborne.

“Last year, we forged a very successful partnership in the most difficult season British Motorsport has arguably ever faced. To be able to take that work to a new level, combining the incredible amount of expertise that Motorbase and AmD already have operationally is a really exciting opportunity.”

For Bartrum, he believes it is the right time to step aside after a brilliant period running the team and in Hollamby and Osborne, he sees them as the right fit to take the team forward.

“It is a massive compliment to the entire team that AmD’s Shaun Hollamby and Pete Osborne wish to purchase the team and add to it, to push Motorbase to the next level,” said Bartrum.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed building this team from the ground up over the years that has seen Motorbase achieve tremendous success both on and off the track. I have to thank everyone associated with Motorbase over the years, including staff, drivers and our many partners, who have helped this team grow to become one of the top outfits in the BTCC paddock.

“I have a big birthday coming up next year and with that in mind, I think the time is right for Shaun and Pete to take over the reins and guide the team into a bright future.

“I wish the team all the best and good luck for the future. I won’t be too far away and will be watching Motorbase march on from the sidelines.”