Jade Edwards completes BTC Racing’s line-up for 2021 season

Jade Edwards will embark on her first full season in the British Touring Car Championship after being confirmed as the third driver for BTC Racing securing a ‘dream deal’ in the process.

Edwards will team up with Josh Cook and Michael Crees in the Honda Civic Type R FK8 becoming also the first female driver to embark on a full season for the first time since 2007 in the BTCC.

Last year, the Northampton-based driver made her debut in the championship at the wheel of the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra as one of their guest drivers and impressed with two out of three finishes showing good pace in the process.

From a racing family, she will follow in the footsteps of her father Jim Edwards Jnr, a former class winner in the BTCC as well as grandfather Jim Edwards Snr after previously competing in the Renault UK Clio Cup finishing seventh overall in 2019.

As well as the Clio Cup, Edwards has also competed in the British GT Championship and Aston Martin GT4 Challenge and cannot wait to seize her opportunity which she admitted has been in the offing for a while.

“For anyone who watched my debut BTCC weekend last year, they will know this is something I have worked very hard on for a long time. The plan for that one weekend was always to make it onto the grid full-time. I have worked with the BTCC and BTC Racing over the last year, giving my support and being a real advocate for the team,” said Edwards.

“Over the winter Steve [Dudman] has been a man of his word, very loyal and trustworthy, and gave me this amazing opportunity – it really is what dreams are made of. It’s been my dream to race in touring cars properly, not just a one off. Steve and all the team at BTC have made this happen and I am so grateful to them all for the support. I really cannot tell you how excited I am about the season ahead.”

While for Steve Dudman, Team Principal and Owner of BTC Racing is glad to give Edwards the opportunity and believes that alongside Cook and Crees that they have one of the best line-ups on the grid going into the new season.

“To complete our 2021 driver line-up so early in the New Year is wonderful news for the team and we can now prepare as one for the new BTCC season. I am absolutely delighted we’ve been able to put a deal together with Jade for her to race her first full season in touring cars. She deserves this opportunity and BTC Racing will endeavour to support her in every way possible, I know Jade will make the absolute most of it,” said Dudman.

“We certainly have high hopes for what Jade can achieve this season with BTC Racing, especially after seeing her do such a professional job both in and out of the car on her BTCC debut last year. She’s a racer through and through and knows how to get stuck-in, which is what touring car racing is all about. I firmly believe we have one of the most exciting and equally balanced entries on the grid with Jade alongside Josh and Michael. We just cannot wait for the season to begin.”