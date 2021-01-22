Power Maxed Racing confirm Jason Plato for 2021 season

Power Maxed Racing have confirmed that Jason Plato will return as expected to the British Touring Car Championship for the 2021 season in one of two Vauxhall Astras for the team.

Plato took a 12 month sabbatical due to Coronavirus with Power Maxed Racing electing to run a guest driver in one of two of their slots with the likes of Jade Edwards, Jessica Hawkins and Mike Bushell filling in.

But now the championship stalwart will return aiming to continue from where he left off in 2019 where he was victorious in the final race at Brands Hatch and with a big milestone of 100 wins awaiting him, he will also make it 600 races in the championship in the opening round at Thruxton.

“Obviously 2020 was less than ideal for many of us but it gave me time to put a lot of things into perspective,” said Plato. “I was lucky enough to be able to spend a lot more time than I normally would at home with the family, but I’m itching to get back in a race car now. It’s the longest I’ve been without racing, and it’s made me appreciate just how much I love it, and I have really missed my team.

“I’m excited about the future with Power Maxed Car Care Racing; winning the final race in 2019 has lit a fire underneath me, so I’m more than ready to get back out and win my 100th race!”

“Last year was a very strange one for us – not fighting in the top ten isn’t something we’re used to, but it was great to get some new talent in the car,” added Team Principal Adam Weaver. “Following on from Jason’s success at the end of 2019, coupled with the extensive development programme we’ve been working on over the winter, I’m feeling cautiously optimistic about some strong results in 2021 and beyond. And, obviously, Jason bagging his unparalleled 100th win in the Astra!”

He will form part of a two-driver line-up with his teammate set to be announced in due course. Mat Jackson initially returned as part of their line-up for the 2020 season and has first refusal on the seat.