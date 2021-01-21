Richard Mille Confirm All-Female Crew with WEC 2021 Entry

Progressing their endurance racing campaign, Richard Mille Racing have brought their LMP2 program to the FIA World Endurance Championship. Their 2021 season will be piloted by an all-female driver line-up.

The confirmed trio of Sophie Floersch, Tatiana Calderon and Beitske Visser first grouped up in 2020 as the Richard Mille team took on the European Le Mans Series. Partaking in the 24 Hours of Le Mans together as well, the trio have a good amount of racing experience together under their belts. Katherine Legge was due to be the third in the Ricard Mille car, but after breaking her leg during practice for the opening ELMS event last season, Visser was drafted in. Both Floersch and Visser are rookies in the WEC.

The graduation of the 2020-established team to WEC comes as a slight shock to some, as rumours had indicated that the Richard Mille team would be remaining in ELMS for 2021. The watch brand signed a two-year commitment declaration to the LMP2 class last February when it started its racing activities. Signatech have confirmed that they will continue their working relationship with Richard Mille and operate the team’s entry. Along with this they will also be handling Alpine‘s LMh track operations, meaning Signatech will be competing in both Le Mans prototype classes.

“We are really pleased to continue the Richard Mille Racing Team adventure,” Philippe Sinault, Head of Signatech Automobiles, told Sportscar365. “It’s an extremely motivating project as it transcends the sporting dimension by generating a lot of emotion and enthusiasm.

“We are taking a step forward in joining the FIA World Endurance Championship. But we are confident, given the skills and the learning curve of our three drivers. There will be some new things to figure out, notably with a new package and an operating balance different from last year, given the rule changes in LMP2, but we have great ambitions.

“We’ve all seen that a great dynamic is developing within the team and that motivates us all the more to go for the best possible results.”

Following suit of the Richard Mille car, Iron Lynx; a LME GTE Am Ferrari-running team have also announced their move from ELMS to WEC, and will also field a female-only line-up. Rachel Frey, Michelle Gatting and Manuela Gostner will pilot the 488 machine.