TOCA announce revised 2021 BTCC calendar

The 2021 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) season will begin once again with a revised schedule which has been revealed by series organiser, TOCA.

A move done in order to maximise the potential for spectators and guests to attend, it will see the season begin with Rounds 1, 2 and 3 from Thruxton on 8/9 May.

From there, Snetterton follows the season opener shortly after (15/16 May) with a short gap before Brands Hatch Indy hosts the third event of the calendar (12/13 June).

Action will return in late July and August with Oulton Park (31 July/1 August) and Knockhill (14/15 August) followed in short order by the second outing to Thruxton (28/29 August).

Back-to-back weekends at Croft (18/19 September) and Silverstone (25/26 September) follow before the penultimate race weekend at Donington Park (9/10 October). The finale on Brands Hatch‘s legendary Grand Prix configuration will end the season on the slightly later date of 23/24 October.

2021 British Touring Car Championship Calendar – Revised dates

Rounds    DateVenue/Circuit
1,2,3        8/9 MayThruxton
4,5,615/16 MaySnetterton (300)
7,8,912/13 JuneBrands Hatch (Indy)
10,11,12          31 July/1 AugustOulton Park (Island)
13,14,1514/15 AugustKnockhill
16,17,1828/29 AugustThruxton
19,20,21    18/19 September       Croft
22,23,24    25/26 SeptemberSilverstone (National)
25,26,27    9/10 OctoberDonington Park (National)
28,29,30    23/24 OctoberBrands Hatch (Grand Prix)
