TOCA announce revised 2021 BTCC calendar

The 2021 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) season will begin once again with a revised schedule which has been revealed by series organiser, TOCA.

A move done in order to maximise the potential for spectators and guests to attend, it will see the season begin with Rounds 1, 2 and 3 from Thruxton on 8/9 May.

From there, Snetterton follows the season opener shortly after (15/16 May) with a short gap before Brands Hatch Indy hosts the third event of the calendar (12/13 June).

Action will return in late July and August with Oulton Park (31 July/1 August) and Knockhill (14/15 August) followed in short order by the second outing to Thruxton (28/29 August).

Back-to-back weekends at Croft (18/19 September) and Silverstone (25/26 September) follow before the penultimate race weekend at Donington Park (9/10 October). The finale on Brands Hatch‘s legendary Grand Prix configuration will end the season on the slightly later date of 23/24 October.

2021 British Touring Car Championship Calendar – Revised dates