TOCA announce revised 2021 BTCC calendar

The 2021 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) season will begin once again with a revised schedule which has been revealed by series organiser, TOCA.
A move done in order to maximise the potential for spectators and guests to attend, it will see the season begin with Rounds 1, 2 and 3 from Thruxton on 8/9 May.
From there, Snetterton follows the season opener shortly after (15/16 May) with a short gap before Brands Hatch Indy hosts the third event of the calendar (12/13 June).
Action will return in late July and August with Oulton Park (31 July/1 August) and Knockhill (14/15 August) followed in short order by the second outing to Thruxton (28/29 August).
Back-to-back weekends at Croft (18/19 September) and Silverstone (25/26 September) follow before the penultimate race weekend at Donington Park (9/10 October). The finale on Brands Hatch‘s legendary Grand Prix configuration will end the season on the slightly later date of 23/24 October.
2021 British Touring Car Championship Calendar – Revised dates
|Rounds
|Date
|Venue/Circuit
|1,2,3
|8/9 May
|Thruxton
|4,5,6
|15/16 May
|Snetterton (300)
|7,8,9
|12/13 June
|Brands Hatch (Indy)
|10,11,12
|31 July/1 August
|Oulton Park (Island)
|13,14,15
|14/15 August
|Knockhill
|16,17,18
|28/29 August
|Thruxton
|19,20,21
|18/19 September
|Croft
|22,23,24
|25/26 September
|Silverstone (National)
|25,26,27
|9/10 October
|Donington Park (National)
|28,29,30
|23/24 October
|Brands Hatch (Grand Prix)