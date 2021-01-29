NASCAR Truck Series

Young’s Motorsports once again a three-truck team with return of Tate Fogleman

Credit: Young's Motorsports

In 2019, Young’s Motorsports fielded three full-time trucks in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the first and only time. In 2021, they are doing it again.

On Friday, the team announced Tate Fogleman will rejoin them after spending his rookie season in the #02, though he will instead drive the #12 Chevrolet Silverado. Fogleman, who débuted in the Truck Series in 2018 for the team and did not race in 2019, finished the 2020 season with a seventeenth-place points finish and a best race finish of thirteenth at Michigan.

“I’m thrilled to return to Young’s Motorsports this season,” Fogleman stated. “2020 certainly provided its challenges for everyone, including me but I’m taking that experience and think it will help us as we set out to accomplish a lot this year.”

“Our organisation is thrilled to get Tate back into one of our trucks and expand the Young’s Motorsports organisation back to three teams,” team head Tyler Young said. “We’re very happy about our lineup and look forward to having another successful and memorable season.”

The #02 will be driven by rookie Kris Wright in 2021. Spencer Boyd, who scored the team’s maiden victory at Talladega in 2019, returns to the #20 for his third season. With Fogleman’s return, Young’s will once again be a three-truck operation like in 2019 with Tyler Dippel (#02), Gus Dean (#12), and Boyd. The #12’s owner points were leased to the #00 of Reaume Brothers Racing for the 2020 season.

Ryan London will serve as Fogleman’s crew chief; incidentally, he was also the #12’s crew chief for the final ten races of the 2019 season.

“I’m excited to be back at Young’s Motorsports again,” London commented. “I’m really looking forward to working with Tate too. He is a racer and like the rest of us, I know he will give 100% every lap.”

Founded in 2012, the team will also field an ARCA Menards Series car in 2021. Wright and Toni Breidinger tested the car at Daytona in mid-January, though no official driver has been revealed. Wright, an open-wheel and sports car veteran who did the first day of testing, finished the session with the twentieth-fastest overall time among fifty-six drivers while Breidinger, the winningest female driver in USAC history and second-day tester, was fifty-second. While the team has not announced their ARCA driver, London is listed as Breidinger’s crew chief in the series on her team website bio.

