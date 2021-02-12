Johnny Sauter wins Truck Series season-opening pole, his first at Daytona

Johnny Sauter will kick off the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season by leading the field to green. He won the pole for the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway after setting a qualifying time of 49.733 seconds at 180.966 mph earlier on Friday. It is his ninth career pole in the series and first on a superspeedway.

The pole marks a strong start to 2021 for Sauter and his ThorSport Racing team, who returned to using Toyota trucks after three years with Ford. Toyotas dominated the series’ only practice on Thursday as they occupied all but one of the top ten spots on the chart; Sauter was third quickest. Rookie and practice leader Chandler Smith qualfied sixth.

While it is his first pole at Daytona, it will be his fourth front-row starting position in the track’s races, having started second for three straight seasons from 2016 to 2018. He has also won three times at the track, the first of which in 2013 was with ThorSport. The other two in 2016 and 2018 came with GMS Racing, who enjoyed a solid qualifying effort of their own as reigning champion Sheldon Creed was the second fastest.

Creed was the first to break the 180-mph mark at 180.288 before being surpassed by Sauter. Their team-mates Grant Enfinger—the 2020 Daytona race winner—and rookie Chase Purdy qualified third and fourth, respectively, which provides the front row with immediate drafting partners for the race.

“You just have that feeling sometimes when you can push, when you don’t really have the help behind you that you need but you still can get there. I kinda felt that yesterday,” Sauter told FS1. “We all know qualifying here doesn’t have a lot to do with the driver, so just proud of everybody’s effort.

“It’s cool to start on the pole, I think Grant is third so I got a good pusher there. Hopefully we can set sail and try to stay out of trouble tonight and get a win.”

Forty-six drivers attempted to make the thirty-six-truck field (for races without qualifying, forty drivers will be allowed). The ten who failed to make the lineup were Parker Kligerman, Joe Nemechek, Todd Peck, Spencer Davis, Dawson Cram, Norm Benning, Jesse Iwuji, Ray Ciccarelli, Clay Greenfield, and Tim Viens. Nemechek, Peck, Davis (2019), Benning, Ciccarelli, Greenfield, and Viens (2017) also DNQ’d in their previous attempts at Daytona.

Various drivers suffered misfortunes during the session. After his Thursday practice was plagued by numerous mechanical issues, Greenfield’s woes continued when his truck slowed to a stop in turn four. James Buescher, who returned to NASCAR last season after a five-year hiatus, had his time disallowed after going below the double-yellow line, but the 2012 champion made the field via provisional for former title winners. In an especially bizarre incident, the #83 of Viens lost its driveshaft as crewmen pushed it through pit road. Viens did not practice on Thursday.

Qualifying results

Position Number Driver Team Manufacturer Best Time Best Speed (mph) 1 13 Johnny Sauter ThorSport Racing Toyota 49.733 180.966 2 2 Sheldon Creed GMS Racing Chevrolet 49.920 180.288 3 98 Grant Enfinger ThorSport Racing Toyota 50.012 179.957 4 23 Chase Purdy GMS Racing Chevrolet 50.015 179.946 5 24 Raphaël Lessard GMS Racing Chevrolet 50.069 179.752 6 18 Chandler Smith Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota 50.099 179.644 7 4 John Hunter Nemechek Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota 50.183 179.344 8 21 Zane Smith GMS Racing Chevrolet 50.204 179.269 9 1 Hailie Deegan David Gilliland Racing Ford 50.214 179.233 10 25 Timothy Peters Rackley WAR Chevrolet 50.296 178.941 11 26 Tyler Ankrum GMS Racing Chevrolet 50.301 178.923 12 42 Carson Hocevar Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 50.308 178.898 13 17 David Gilliland David Gilliland Racing Ford 50.308 178.898 14 88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Toyota 50.333 178.809 15 45 Brett Moffitt Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 50.355 178.731 16 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing Chevrolet 50.371 178.674 17 51 Drew Dollar Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota 50.388 178.614 18 16 Austin Hill Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota 50.447 178.405 19 22 Austin Wayne Self AM Racing Chevrolet 50.491 178.250 20 3 Jordan Anderson* Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 50.504 178.204 21 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 50.536 178.091 22 15 Tanner Gray David Gilliland Racing Ford 50.536 178.091 23 99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Toyota 50.610 177.830 24 20 Spencer Boyd Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet 50.668 177.627 25 40 Ryan Truex Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 50.687 177.560 26 9 Codie Rohrbaugh CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet 50.707 177.490 27 02 Kris Wright Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet 50.748 177.347 28 52 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 50.794 177.186 29 30 Danny Bohn On Point Motorsports Toyota 50.881 176.883 30 19 Derek Kraus McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Toyota 51.153 175.943 31 56 Gus Dean Hill Motorsports Chevrolet 51.191 175.812 32 28 Bryan Dauzat FDNY Racing Chevrolet 50.778 177.242 33 12 Tate Fogleman Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet 50.856 176.970 34 04 Cory Roper Roper Racing Ford 50.864 176.942 35 75 Parker Kligerman Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet 50.932 176.706 36 8 Joe Nemechek NEMCO Motorsports Ford 51.156 175.932 37 96 Todd Peck Peck Motorsports Chevrolet 51.360 175.234 38 11 Spencer Davis Spencer Davis Motorsports Toyota 51.397 175.107 39 41 Dawson Cram Cram Racing Enterprises Chevrolet 51.473 174.849 40 33 Jason White Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet 51.733 173.970 41 6 Norm Benning Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet 51.948 173.250 42 34 Jesse Iwuji Reaume Brothers Racing Toyota 52.273 172.173 43 49 Ray Ciccarelli CMI Motorsports Chevrolet 52.284 172.137 44 68 Clay Greenfield Clay Greenfield Motorsports Toyota No Time No Time 45 83 Tim Viens CMI Motorsports Chevrolet No Time No Time 46 44 James Buescher Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Time Disallowed Time Disallowed Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Ineligible for Truck points

Starting lineup