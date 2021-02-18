Jordan Anderson Racing to field truck for brothers Bobby, Roger Reuse

Bobby Reuse and his older brother Roger have joined Jordan Anderson Racing for a limited slate in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the team announced Thursday. Bobby is set to run Friday’s BrakeBest Select 159 on the Daytona International Speedway road course in the #3 Chevrolet Silverado; I Heart Mac & Cheese, a Florida-based macaroni-and-cheese restaurant chain, will serve as sponsor. While specific schedules for the brothers were not immediately released, they will run four races apiece; it will be the first time that either brother has run more than two national series race in a year.

“We are all proud to welcome Bobby and Roger Reuse back to our team this year for their collective effort to a partial schedule in the #3 truck,” team owner Jordan Anderson stated. “It has been quite the journey growing this team from its roots to where it is now – and Bobby and Roger have both been incredible supporters of the vision from Day 1. I know they both will do a great job working alongside the team and crew chief Bruce Cook as we push to provide competitive Chevrolet Silverado trucks for our drivers to run.”

The Reuse brothers primarily come from a sports car background, racing in Trans-Am Series and Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) events. In 2014, the two began competing in what is now the NASCAR Xfinity Series as road course ringers for Mike Harmon Racing. Roger drove for the team through 2016 while Bobby only did so for two years, but the younger brother was the first to enter the Truck Series when he ran the 2017 race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for Beaver Motorsports, finishing seventeenth.

In 2018, the Reuses joined JAR to continue their road course specialist roles, though with Roger doing Mosport (the lone road course on the Truck calendar at the time), Bobby instead made his NASCAR oval début at Iowa. The two are close with Anderson, an owner/driver in the Truck and Xfinity Series, and their family company has sponsored Anderson on occasion. The 2019 Mosport event gave the brothers the chance to race against each other for the first time as JAR acquired Roper Racing‘s owner points to field a second truck for Roger; Bobby finished ahead in twenty-second to Roger’s twenty-ninth.

Roger moved to CMI Motorsports in 2020 for the Daytona road course event, where he finished thirty-eighth, and ran his first oval at Gateway, finishing twenty-seventh. Although Roger was entered for the 2021 Daytona RC race in CMI’s #83, the team withdrew as a lack of qualifying—especially after missing the season opener—and large entry list meant they would not qualify.

Credit: Jordan Anderson Racing

Bobby will start thirteenth in JAR’s #3, a truck that finished second in the previous week’s race on the oval with Anderson. It will be his second time running the Daytona road course as a NASCAR driver, having finished thirtieth on the layout in the 2020 Xfinity race for MBM Motorsports.

“This will be my best effort at a NASCAR road course since I started competing in NASCAR as a driver five years ago,” Bobby said. “With Jordan finishing second in last Friday night’s NextEra 250, it gives us a fantastic starting position. The truck that JAR and Bruce Cook have put together for me provides a recipe to give the team a great opportunity to have a really strong finish.

“With all of the experience I have on the Daytona Road Course in SCCA GTA and GT1 competition, I’m confident we will have a great showing to welcome our new partner I Heart Mac & Cheese and More – to the sport of NASCAR. It has been exciting to watch the progression of Jordan’s team over the years, and we are incredibly proud to be a part of it.”

After three years as strictly a Truck Series team, Anderson moved his operation to full-time Xfinity competition in 2021 but retained the Truck programme for himself and other drivers. However, a lack of owner points and cancelled qualifying prevented the team from making the Xfinity opener at Daytona and leaves their immediate future in question as qualifying will not be held until May.

The 2021 Truck Series schedule features a series-high four road courses at Daytona, Circuit of the Americas, Watkins Glen, and Mosport.