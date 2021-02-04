Multiple race-winner Ollie Jackson completes MB Motorsport line-up for 2021 season

Multiple BTCC race winner, Ollie Jackson will return to the British Touring Car Championship for the 2021 season alongside Jake Hill at MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square.

Jackson emerged from the 2020 season with his best campaign to date claiming his maiden victory at Silverstone before adding to that at the penultimate round at Snetterton.

He will now remain in the Ford Focus ST for the upcoming season with familiar personnel in new team owner, Shaun Hollamby who will run the four car operation having bought Motorbase Performance from Dave Bartrum in the off season.

Hollamby worked with Jackson for a number of years in the Audi S3 under the AmD Tuning banner and the latter is looking forward to resuming that relationship ahead of the campaign starting at Thruxton on 8/9 May.

“I’m over the moon to be racing with MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square this season,” said Jackson. “Last year was a really memorable one for me and I’m determined to build upon that. I got on really well with the Ford Focus ST and now have the opportunity to take that success to another level in 2021.

“I’m also really pleased that the make-up of the team will allow me to continue working with the majority of the personnel from last year as well as Shaun [Hollamby] – who helped me to secure my first podium back in 2018 – once more. We’ve a great relationship and with his and Mark [Blundell’s] leadership, I’m certain we’ll have a lot to smile about in the year ahead. It’s an exciting time!”

“It’s fantastic news to have Ollie join us this season,” added Team Principal, Shaun Hollamby. “I’ve seen first-hand just how talented he is behind the wheel and I’m very pleased to have him back in one of my cars. His knowledge of the Ford will help drive us forward and, between him and Jake [Hill], I’m quietly confident that we’ll have a very memorable season.”

“As a team, we’re incredibly excited to take another step forward this season,” concluded Sporting Director, Mark Blundell. “Ollie’s signing forms a big part of that and is a statement of intent for the whole team. Last year was a real stand-out season for Ollie and his signing is another big part of the jigsaw falling into place. His experience and success is a major boost to the team, and we are looking forward to working with him.”