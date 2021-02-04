Sam Osborne joins Andy Neate at Motorbase Performance for 2021 BTCC season

Motorbase Performance have confirmed their driver line-up for the 2021 British Touring Car Championship season with Andy Neate set to return alongside Sam Osborne in the Ford Focus ST.

A technical four car line-up this year with Ollie Jackson joining Jake Hill forming the MB Motorsport side as a sister team, Neate and Osborne were revealed alongside Jackson on Thursday (4th February).

It is all change for the team with David Bartrum selling to Pete Osborne, Sam’s father and Shaun Hollamby, AmD’s boss who has worked with MB Motorsport as Team Principal as of late but for Neate, he takes in his second successive campaign with the same team for the first time in his career having returned after a long absence in 2020.

The Melton Mowbray based driver believes that will be an important factor going into this season especially having also got to grips with the increased standard since his last full campaign.

“I’m more determined than ever this year,” said Neate. “For anyone, making it to the grid in the BTCC is a fantastic achievement. For me, returning to the grid with Motorbase Performance for a second consecutive season – something I have never done before – is really exciting.

“Last year for me was not my best year, but after such a long time out and coming back into such a competitive season, it really took me by surprise in terms of how much higher the standard is. But now with that year under my belt, I am chomping at the bit to get going and show my true performance out on-track. The team and I have a great programme lined up and I really am working harder than ever to showcase the results I know I can deliver.”

While for Osborne, it is a third campaign in the championship having scored a first top ten finish last season and finishing fourth in the Jack Sears Trophy and he is set on improvement.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Motorbase Performance this year,” said Osborne. “With this team, I can continue my progression in 2021. Last year I began to really settle into the series, so my aim for this season is to keep pushing myself as hard as I can and fight for the Jack Sears Trophy.

“Everyone knows how fiercely competitive the BTCC is and that it takes time to adjust. For me, that is a process I have now been through and it’s up to me to show what I am really about this year. With the car we’ve got and the team around me, I think I’ve got every chance and I can’t wait to get started.”

“I have a great relationship with Andy and Sam and collectively we have a few points to prove this year,” remarked Team Principal, Shaun Hollamby. “That is something that is motivating all of the team as we look ahead to the new season. Both Andy and Sam possess a great deal of natural ability, which you can see from their past successes in various support series; the challenge for both of them this year is to showcase their true potential on a consistent basis.

“Andy and Sam know that they have the support of a great team of people around them and I have been hugely impressed by how motivated and determined they have both been as we have got back to work. We have a great deal of belief in both of them and look forward to them justifying that during the season ahead.”