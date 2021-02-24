WSR and Team BMW retain Tom Oliphant ahead of 2021 season

Tom Oliphant will return alongside Colin Turkington as part of Team BMW‘s three driver line-up for the 2021 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) season after enjoying his best season to date last time out with the WSR ran outfit.

Oliphant secured his maiden victory with the BMW 330i M Sport at Brands Hatch and added a further three podium finishes to his tally throughout the season securing sixth place in the Drivers’ Championship and being in the hunt throughout the year.

His efforts not only saw a breakout season for the Leamington Spa-based driver outscore his previous points tally by 50 but also help BMW score a record equalling fifth consecutive Manufacturers’ crown and a fourth Teams’ title in five years.

“I’m hugely excited about the season ahead, and naturally delighted to continue to race for Team BMW and WSR,” said Oliphant. “I feel I’ve made a positive step forwards with my performance over the past two years and I now feel so dialled-in to the 330i M Sport…

“Going down to two cars last year meant that I took on greater responsibility and that’s really helped my own development both on-track and off it – I certainly feel stronger and more confident as a result.

“I’m ready to move up to the next level in the championship and with the best overall package on the grid, I’m confident I can challenge for the Drivers’ title and help BMW try to win a record-breaking sixth straight Manufacturers’ title.”

“Tom made a big step forwards in 2020, which I think was largely down to having a year’s experience under his belt with the rear-wheel-drive BMW and feeling ready to push himself to the next level,” added Team Principal Dick Bennetts. “We asked far more of him last year and he responded extremely well both on-track and off it.

“His first win at Brands Hatch – under incredible pressure from behind – was extremely impressive, as was his charge through the field at Silverstone from last to the top five. It was obvious to see how much he grew in confidence across the year and his constant improvement was key in enabling us to re-claim the Teams’ Championship for Team BMW. I think we’ll see even more from Tom in 2021, which would be great for both him and us.”