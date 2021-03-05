Bobby Thompson set to sit out 2021 BTCC season due to budget issues

Bobby Thompson has confirmed he will not take part in the 2021 British Touring Car Championship season due to budget issues.

Thompson was well placed to secure the Jack Sears Trophy before a high speed accident at Croft which was season ending and he did not take to the grid for the final two rounds of the campaign.

He was linked in the close season with familiar surroundings but a new partnership in EXCELR8 Trade Price Cars who have since announced Rick Parfitt Jnr as the final driver in their line-up alongside Tom Ingram, Chris Smiley and Jack Butel.

The only seats now remaining on the grid are with Power Maxed Racing in the Vauxhall Astra, the final Cupra Leon seat with Team HARD Racing and with Team Dynamics in the Honda FK8 but Thompson will not be taking any of the final drives available.

But despite not competing in the 2021 season, Thompson will be aiming for a return in 2022 after not being able to secure the budget needed.

“It’s unfortunate to announce that I will not be competing in the BTCC for the 2021 season,” he said. “Due to the hardship that COVID has brought to businesses, we have struggled to secure the budget required to compete for the full season. We will continue to work with our current sponsors, who will have a visual presence this season with a BTCC team, and there are opportunities for me to compete in other race series as a guest driver for one or two rounds through out the year.

“With the good news that we are slowly coming out of this lockdown, I hope to see more sponsors and guests trackside this year. Thank you to everyone that’s supported me over the last few seasons and I look forward to meeting up with BTCC fans and being back in a BTCC car for 2022.”

It’s unfortunate to announce that I will not be competing in the BTCC for the 2021 season. Due to the hardship that COVID has brought to businesses, we have struggled to secure the budget required to compete for the full season. #BT19 pic.twitter.com/Pw9DrNzYw8 — Bobby Thompson (@BTMotorsport) March 2, 2021