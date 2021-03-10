King ready to defend Porsche Carrera Cup GB crown with Team Parker Racing

2020 Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Harry King will be returning to the series to defend his title with Team Parker Racing for the 2021 season as the Porsche GB Junior Driver aims to take back-to-back titles for the first time since Dan Cammish in 2015/2016.

The 20-year-old from Holyport near Maidenhead took a total of 12 wins from 16 races last season, impressing everyone as he go to grips with the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car immediately.

During 2012 King made his karting debut before moving in to Ginetta Juniors and then the Ginetta Supercup, culminating in the Supercup championship in 2019. He would then go on to impress judges at Porsche GB during their evaluation for the 2020-21 Junior Driver, opening the door or his maiden campaign in Carrera Cup GB with Team Parker Racing.

2020 also saw King take the sixth fastest time during the one-lap timed shootout at Goodwood Speedweek in a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car against Formula 1 and LMP cars.

“I’m hugely excited to be returning back to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB as a Porsche Junior and to be continue our partnership with Team Parker Racing. There’s no denying that we had a strong season last year and accomplished everything that we set out to achieve, so I’m looking forward to continuing building on that during the season ahead.” said King.

Credit: Dan Bathie / Jakob Ebrey Photography

“To win in such record-breaking fashion last year was fantastic, but this is a new season, and we are all starting from zero again. My goal is to get the maximum we can from every race, which wasn’t always possible last year with three DNF’s for reasons that were simply out of my control.

King is confident ahead of the new season and is looking to hit the ground running after an off-season of preparation as he aims for the ultimate goal of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in 2022.

“I am fully focussed on securing a second championship in 2021, and I’ve done everything identically to last season, from training to being in the same team with the same mechanics and engineers, so that there is no reason why we shouldn’t repeat what we did last year.

“I know that there is still room for improvement and that I’m still learning. It is no secret that my goal is to progress to the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in the future, so it is important for me to work hard and keep progressing as a driver so that I’m ready for the challenges that are to come.

“I’m extremely proud to be representing Porsche GB again in my second year as the Junior Driver. It is something I thoroughly enjoyed last year, even though there were elements of the programme off-track that were affected by COVID restrictions. I’m looking forward to getting fully stuck into everything this year to continue my development as a driver.”

The 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season will begin at Snetterton, in Norfolk, over the weekend of 14-16 May.

