Triple BTCC champion Shedden returns after three-year hiatus

Team Dynamics have confirmed the return of triple champion Gordon Shedden for the 2021 British Touring Car Championship season after a three year hiatus.

Shedden made his debut in the championship back at his home circuit, Knockhill in 2001 but secured a full-time drive in the BTCC in 2006 winning the Drivers’ title in 2012, 2015 and 2016 claiming all 48 race wins in Team Dynamics Honda ran machinery.

He will now make his 350th race start when the 2021 season commences at Thruxton on the 8/9 May and comes after Dan Cammish departed from the championship and his seat at Team Dynamics earlier in the week.

The identity of the second driver will be revealed in due course but ‘Flash’ is officially back in the championship and he cannot wait to return.

“I can’t wait to get back in the car! I have kept in touch with the team throughout and obviously jumped in the car early in 2020, when Matt was injured, and it felt great. That was the first time I had driven the new car and it felt right from the off. I’ve been keeping an eye on the Championship, and it looks mega competitive, but my fight and determination is as high as it’s ever been, so I’ll be giving it my all,” said Shedden.