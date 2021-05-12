BTCC

Cook ‘over the moon’ with double victory in Thruxton season opener

Josh Cook was the focal point of a great opening weekend for BTC Racing at Thruxton with qualifying on the front row followed by a double victory which sees him second leaving the Hampshire circuit in the Drivers’ Championship.

It was a great weekend all round for the Steve Dudman ran outfit with Dan Cammish also starring and as well as discussing his weekend, Cook paid tribute to the two-time title challenger on his guest outing with the team.

“Two wins from three races is never a bad weekend, I’m over the moon to have made such a strong start to the season. I’m really pleased for everyone at BTC the hard work we’ve been doing has paid off. In race two it definitely helped having my team-mate there with me, I’ve got to say huge thanks to Dan,” said Cook.

“Taking a one-two for BTC Racing, the second win of the day, it really did get things off to a dream start. The car was mega, even with the weight in, so huge credit to the team.”

