Kyle Sieg making Xfinity debut at Dover

Saturday’s Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway will feature a pair of Sieg brothers. On Wednesday, RSS Racing confirmed that Kyle Sieg will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series début in the #90 for DGM Racing.

The 20-year-old Sieg currently races in the ARCA Menards Series for RSS, a family-owned operation, in the #28. After the first four races, he is fourth in points with two top-five finishes and a best run of fourth at Phoenix.

In 2020, he ran three ARCA races with a top ten in his maiden start at Lucas Oil Raceway. Sieg also made two starts in the ARCA Menards Series East, finishing eleventh at Dover, and entered the prestigious Snowball Derby late model race in December where he started and finished twentieth.

He is the younger brother of Xfinity veteran Ryan Sieg, who drives for RSS in the #39 and is currently seventeenth in the standings. Although RSS is a Ford team at the Xfinity level, the younger Sieg races with Chevrolet in ARCA.

“I’m hoping for a strong run for the #28 car,” Sieg commented. “I’m also excited to race in the Xfinity Drydene 200 on Saturday for DGM and Independent Metal Strap. The goal is to run all the laps and bring the car home in one piece.”

Drydene Performance Products, an automotive lubricant maker, will sponsor Sieg’s ARCA car for the Dover weekend in addition to the race weekend. Various other drivers including fellow Xfinity team JD Motorsports and Cup Series racer Corey LaJoie also have Drydene liveries on their cars. Independent Metal Strap will support his Xfinity effort.

“Everyone at Drydene is looking forward to seeing Kyle drive the #28 Drydene car during Friday’s ARCA race at Dover International Speedway as he competes for points and goes for the win,” added Drydene president Dave Klinger. “We’re also very excited to be a part of his début in the Xfinity Series during our Drydene 200 race on Saturday. It will be fun to see Kyle battle on the track with his brother Ryan and the rest of the great Xfinity drivers.”

Sieg will start Saturday’s race in thirty-fifth.

DGM’s #90 has been shared by multiple drivers in 2021 as Caesar Bacarella, Preston Pardus, Dexter Bean, George Gorham Jr., and B.J. McLeod have made starts across the first nine races. The car is currently twenty-ninth in owner points with Bacarella holding its best finish of twelfth in the season opener at Daytona. Like Sieg, Gorham’s lone start in the car at Martinsville was his first NASCAR national series race.

Owned by longtime driver Mario Gosselin, DGM Racing also fields the #36 and #92 on full-time bases for Alex Labbé and Josh Williams, respectively.