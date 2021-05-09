Neate, Ingram and Turkington handed penalties after Thruxton opener

Andy Neate, Tom Ingram and Colin Turkington were all handed penalties after the opening weekend of action at Thruxton in the 2021 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC).

Neate was deemed to be at fault for an incident in Race Two which saw the Racing with Wera & Photon Group driver take out Glynn Geddie‘s CUPRA Leon and also the Honda Civic Type R of Jade Edwards in one of the big talking points of the opening weekend.

He was found guilty of “driving in a manner incompatible with general safety or departing from the standard of a reasonably competent driver” and that there was “no evidence of mechanical failure with the car from the data that was obtained after the race” in the stewards report. As a result, he has been fined £2,000 and handed three points on his competition licence.

While Turkington was given a penalty for tagging Ash Sutton on the opening lap of Race One which sent the Laser Tools Racing driver to the back and this resulted in a time penalty which saw the Team BMW driver finish tenth. But he has also been handed three penalty points on his licence.

Ingram was deemed to be at fault for an incident involving Adam Morgan which saw the Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport driver ran off track and he was given a reprimand and two penalty points on his licence as a result.