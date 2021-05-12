Plato and Lloyd make successful start to BTCC season for Power Maxed Racing

Jason Plato’s return to the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) dominated headlines along with Gordon Shedden going into this past weekend’s season opener at Thruxton and for the double champion, he walked away from the Hampshire circuit with a strong return after a year out.

Plato sits third in the championship behind Jake Hill and Josh Cook after a 6th (Race 1), 5th (Race Two) and 2nd (Race Three) with form which if it continues could see the legendary driver fighting for a third crown come the end of the season and he believes this good start will set the team up for success.

“It’s great to be back! It’s been a strong weekend for me and the team. I’m really pleased that Dan [Lloyd] managed to get a good points score at the end. We’ve had a good solid points haul, some decent results and a podium, which I think sets us up well for the rest of the year,” said Plato.

He is joined this year by former TCR UK champion and BTCC race winner, Dan Lloyd who returns to the championship for a full season and he spent the weekend fighting his way up the grid from 16th, 14th and finally 5th place and he echoes the sentiments of Plato in terms of starting strong will lead to results.

“Really happy with that last race. Mega to salvage a strong result at the end of a very tough weekend and pick us up some points. Really happy with the performance of the car in the wet, though I think both the team and I need to make a couple of tweaks to find that sweet point in the dry,” said Lloyd.

“I think we’re going to be strong come Snetterton, and I’d like to thank the team for building a mega car. Hopefully, I’ve been able to give them some payback after a tough weekend.”