Alex Lynn: “I can’t believe this has happened – it’s as special as it gets”

Alex Lynn admitted it was hard to put into words how he felt after securing his maiden ABB FIA Formula E World Championship victory in the second race of the London E-Prix weekend on Sunday.

The Mahindra Racing driver was brilliant all weekend long at the Exhibition Centre London (ExCeL), taking pole position and third place in Saturday’s opening race and then his maiden win on Sunday after on-track winner Lucas di Grassi was penalised for a safety car offence.

Lynn moves up to sixth place in the Drivers’ Championship standings heading into the final two races of the season in Berlin next month, with the British racer admitting it was a fantastic feeling to finally take his first Formula E victory in his fortieth start. He sits just seventeen points behind current championship leader Nyck de Vries heading to the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit on 14-15 August.

“It’s hard to put my feelings into words to be honest!” said Lynn. “I can’t believe this has happened – it’s as special as it gets.

“Formula E has been an interesting journey for me, so to win is unbelievably special. We had to make it happen today and we did. I get the pleasure of driving the car and I’m thankful to the whole team; there’s not a group of guys and girls that doesn’t stay longer and wake up earlier than them so I’m thrilled for the whole team.

“This result comes off the back of yesterday’s Pole and podium, which already felt really good!”

Dilbagh Gill, the Team Principal at Mahindra, was delighted the team was able to secure their fifth ever Formula E victory on Sunday, and he praised the way Lynn had been quick and spectacular all weekend long around the London Docklands track.

“That is our fifth victory in Formula E and it is sweet!” said Gill. “Ever since we unloaded the car, Alex has been fast and on it and he has been spectacular all weekend.

“A win and a podium, as well as a Pole Position and fastest in group qualifying has shown the strength of the package here in London. To hear the Indian national anthem on the podium for the first time since Marrakesh in Season 5 was an unbelievably special moment.

“We are going to enjoy this result and look forward to ending the season on a high in Berlin – we’re right back in the hunt now.”