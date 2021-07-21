Alexander Sims: “We’re expecting it to be less of an energy sensitive race”

Alexander Sims is expecting this weekend’s London E-Prix at the Exhibition Centre London (ExCeL) to not be as much of an energy sensitive race as any other circuit the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has visited during the 2020-21 season.

The Mahindra Racing driver comes to his home event on the back of a positive sixth place finish in race two of the New York City E-Prix, and he will be looking to build on that result this weekend in the capital city of the United Kingdom.

Sims says the track will be very technical due to its short straights and many turns, and he foresees Qualifying being difficult to get the all-important clean lap in to get near the front of the field.

“This will be quite a different circuit to the majority that we’ve raced on this season, and we’re expecting it to be less of an energy sensitive race,” said Sims.

“It has quite short straights and a lot of technical sections, which will be challenging in terms of qualifying – a clean qualy lap is going to be tough and very important, but good fun.

“It still feels slightly surreal that we’re going to be racing in London; it’s going to be nice to race near the heart of the city.”

“This weekend is going to be a really unique one for Formula E” – Alex Lynn

Team-mate Alex Lynn has been superb during Qualifying during the 2020-21 season, with five appearances in Super Pole and eight out of eleven starts inside the top ten.

Lynn scored only two points across the two races in New York despite running in promising positions in both races, and he will be aiming for a much better haul of points this weekend in London.

The British racer feels the weekend in London is going to be unique due to the location of the track, which will partly run inside ExCeL as well as outside.

“This weekend is going to be a really unique one for Formula E,” said Lynn. “The track is tight and twisty with lots of corners and, for the first time, we’re going to be racing on a track that is both indoor and outdoor.

“Qualifying is going to be key for this race and we’ve shown that’s a strength of ours; I’ve had five Super Pole appearances and eight top ten starts this season.

“It’s going to be special to race in my home city for the first time and I’m really excited about it, I can’t wait to hit the track in London.”