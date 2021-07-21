Alice Powell Joins Envision Virgin Racing as Official Simulator Driver

Alice Powell, the current W Series championship leader, has joined the Envision Virgin Racing team as their official simulator driver.

Powell, who has won two of the opening three W Series events of 2021 including her home event at Silverstone last weekend, will reunite with the team that gave her the chance to run in the rookie test back in season six in 2020, and will also help with development work, race preparation and commercial activities.

She will be there to support the team’s race drivers, Robin Frijns and Nick Cassidy, as they fight for the 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with Powell eager to impress having been given this opportunity.

“I am really happy to be joining the Envision Virgin Racing team,” said Powell. “I have already worked with quite a few of the guys when I did my Rookie Test in 2020 and I am super excited to be part of such a fantastic team.

“I’ve seen how hard everyone works at the factory and to have this opportunity to help the team, who have a great driver line-up as well in Robin and Nick, is incredible. We have a great car and great drivers, and I am very proud to be able to support the team in the simulator and contribute to the results.”

Sylvain Filippi, the Managing Director and CTO at Envision Virgin Racing, says they are delighted to be welcoming Powell to the team, and he believes she will be a valuable asset for them going forward.

“I am delighted to welcome Alice to the team; we have already seen her performance and what she can deliver during the Rookie Test she did with us and are very pleased to have her onboard,” said Filippi.

“She brings with her a lot of skill, determination, and some fantastic experience behind the wheel. I have no doubt that she will constitute a very valuable asset for us, and the team is looking forward to working with her”