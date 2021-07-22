Edoardo Mortara: “Scoring points consistently is the most important thing”

Edoardo Mortara is looking to rebound from a disappointing New York City E-Prix weekend as he returns to the track for the London E-Prix at the Exhibition Centre London (ExCeL) this weekend.

The ROKiT Venturi Racing driver went into the weekend in Brooklyn on top of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship standings, but the Swiss racer failed to score points in either race, and fell down to fourth place in the championship as a result.

Mortara says he is ready to fightback from his poor weekend in New York as Formula E makes a welcome return to London after a five-year absence, and he knows he will need to finish inside the points on a consistent basis if he is to be in with a chance of fighting for the title.

“New York wasn’t a great weekend for me but I’m looking forward to getting back out on track and I’m excited to race on the ExCeL circuit for the first time,” said Mortara.

“As always consistency will be the key during our practice session and I’m preparing myself to face the usual challenges posed by qualifying in Group 1. If we can qualify well, I’m confident that we’ll be able to finish well if we focus on our own race.

“At this late stage in the title fight, scoring points consistently is the most important thing.”

“We have shown that we have the pace as a team” – Norman Nato

Team-mate Norman Nato hopes the fact the track is new to everyone will be of benefit for him as the rookie has often been left on the backfoot this season due to the need to learn the tracks as he goes.

Nato took only his second points finish of the season last time out in New York City to move ahead of both Oliver Turvey and Sérgio Sette Câmara in the Drivers’ Championship standings, but he hopes for a much more competitive outing in London.

The Frenchman feels Venturi have shown this year that the pace is there in the car, but it is up to him to show that pace in Qualifying in order to put himself in a position to be a genuine contender for points.

“Racing on a circuit that is new for everyone should level the playing field and as a rookie, it will hopefully be a big equaliser because I won’t be playing catch up,” said Nato. “The ExCeL track looks very technical but also very fast and I think it will produce some good racing action for the fans.

“Over the past few races, we have shown that we have the pace as a team and if we’re able to improve in qualifying, I’m confident that we can challenge the top five and score some big points.

“I can’t wait to get back into the car and get the weekend underway.”