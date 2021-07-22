Former British GT champion Mitchell set for BTCC debut as vacant Team HARD. Racing seat confirmed

Jack Mitchell will make his British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) debut at Oulton Park after taking the vacant seat at Team HARD. Racing left recently by Glynn Geddie.

The 23-year-old is new to Touring Car racing but has completed testing with Motorbase in 2014 which gained a lot of eyes on the talent who has competed recently in the Mini Challenge at Brands Hatch claiming second on his return to the series after four years away as well as beating current F1 driver, Lando Norris and current BTCC driver, Senna Proctor to the 2014 Ginetta Junior Championship.

As well as stints on the TOCA paddock, Mitchell has also competed in British GT taking the GT3 Silver Cup in 2017 and the GT4 championship the year after with GT3 honours also coming in the years following.

A lot of eyes were on the seat itself with James Gornall testing recently as well as rumours of Mike Bushell making a return to the championship but it will be Mitchell who will step up for his debut and he is looking ahead with excitement.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Team HARD. Racing in the BTCC,” said Mitchell. “It’s a series I have grown up watching and racing on the same weekend in some of the support packages, so to call myself a British Touring Car Championship driver from next weekend is something I am very proud of.

“I’ve been following the team for the last couple of seasons, and they have been making great progress, especially with the new car this year which makes me very excited. I’m really keen and looking forward to getting into the car to drive it at Oulton Park.

“The goal is to help the team get some really strong points finishes and just learn as much as I can. I’m ready, hungry and ready for the fight!”