Jaguar Racing the Latest Team to Commit to Gen 3 Era of Formula E

Jaguar Racing have signed a long-term commitment to race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship when the generation 3 era begins for the 2022/23 season.

The announcement comes just days before Jaguar participate in their first home E-Prix and their first major home event for seventeen years – the London E-Prix at the Exhibition Centre London (ExCeL). And Jaguar’s Sam Bird goes into the event as the championship leader after his second victory of the season last time out in New York City.

Formula E will introduce its next generation car ahead of the 2022-23 season, and for a while there were doubts that Jaguar would remain in the series, particularly with both BMW and Audi already announcing their departures.

However, Jaguar say they are remaining in the series as they look to evolve into an all-electric car manufacturer across the globe.

“The Gen3 era of Formula E is an exciting new chapter for the all-electric World Championship,” said Thierry Bolloré, the Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover. “It is already proving to be the perfect environment to design, collaborate, test and develop new sustainable technologies at pace.

“Jaguar Racing will not only play a role in the renaissance of Jaguar as a pure-electric luxury brand, but across the entire electrified Jaguar Land Rover ecosystem, helping to deliver our sustainable future and our digital transformation.”

Jamie Reigle, the Chief Executive Officer of Formula E, says Jaguar are a key player in the future of luxury electric vehicles, and it was great news for the championship that they will remain a part of it heading into its next generation.

“Jaguar are a key player in the future of luxury electric vehicles,” said Reigle. “It’s a testament to the shared purpose that one of our earliest supporters, Jaguar Racing, are committing to Gen3 in anticipation of the 2022/23 season.

“Gen3 brings with it an unparalleled opportunity for a premium manufacturer like Jaguar to showcase innovation from a sporting perspective on the track, technological advancement on our roads and reach a global audience with spectacular city centre racing from around the world.

“We’re thrilled to have Jaguar Racing joining us on that journey.”

Jean Todt, the President of the FIA, has also welcomed the news that Jaguar have committed themselves to Formula E for the foreseeable future, and it shows the championship is heading in the right direction as it continues to promote sustainable energy and mobility.

“Ahead of another important technical milestone for the FIA Formula E World Championship, I salute Jaguar Racing as a premium manufacturer to commit to the next era of the discipline,” said Todt.

“The Gen3 race car will indeed further establish the principles that have made the championship successful. It is positive to see such a team continue with us on a shared mission to develop electric vehicle technology and promote sustainable mobility.”