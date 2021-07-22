Jake Dennis: “I am extremely excited about my home race in London”

Jake Dennis will race in his first home ABB FIA Formula E World Championship event this weekend, with the BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver aiming to remain in contention for the title.

Dennis, who took his maiden Formula E victory in race two of the Valencia E-Prix in April, currently sits fifteenth in the standings heading into the final four races of the season, two of which will take place this weekend at the Exhibition Centre London (Excel) track in London.

He feels being a rookie should not be such a burden this weekend compared to others, with no one on the grid having previously experienced the ExCeL track, which will run partly indoors and partly outdoors, a first for Formula E.

“I am extremely excited about my home race in London,” said Dennis. “Nobody knows the circuit, which suits me as a rookie.

“I hope we come out of the blocks quickly in the first practice session and qualify well. It looks as though it is going to be difficult to overtake, which makes it all the more important to secure a good grid position.”

“I definitely can’t wait to drive my first proper laps there” – Maximilian Günther

Team-mate Maximilian Günther arrives in London after taking his first win of the season last time out in New York City, and the German is excited to see what is possible this weekend.

Günther took advantage of the battle for the lead between Nick Cassidy and Jean-Éric Vergne in Brooklyn to sneak through into first place in the first race in New York, and he went on to take his third career Formula E victory.

Heading into the London double-header, the German is looking forward to experiencing the indoor/outdoor circuit at ExCeL, and he is looking to continue his strong form from New York into this weekend.

“London is an outstanding place to go racing,” said Günther. “It’s a really cool element to be racing indoor and outdoor. The track looks very technical and I definitely can’t wait to drive my first proper laps there.

“We are heading into the last four races of the season and everything is possible. So as always, we just focus on a good performance from our side.”