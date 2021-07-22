Joel Eriksson: “The London E-Prix is yet another innovative event by Formula E”

Joel Eriksson says this weekend’s London E-Prix around the Exhibition Centre London (ExCeL) is another innovative event on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar, with the event being run on a course that is partly indoors.

The Dragon/Penske Autosport driver will compete in his third Formula E event this weekend after taking over the drive from Nico Müller ahead of the Puebla E-Prix. The Swede has a best finish of fifteenth across his four races to date as he continues to adjust to life in the championship having not raced competitively prior to his Mexico appearance this year.

Eriksson is eager to try the unique layout of the London E-Prix circuit, which will partly run inside ExCeL as well as outside of the centre in London Docklands, and he is eager to find out how the different light levels or even different weather conditions come into play this weekend.

“It’s great to be back for another round in the championship,” said Eriksson. “The London E-Prix is yet another innovative event by Formula E.

“Racing at an indoors/outdoors track is not something that ever crossed my mind, but because we’re an electric, non-combustion series obviously it’s fully possible to do. It will be cool with the different levels of lighting, coming in and out of the building, and what if it rains outside?

“It’s a really exciting prospect and I’m keen to try it out!”

Eriksson will again be team-mates with Brazilian racer Sérgio Sette Câmara, with the team eager to score points for the first time since Müller took a surprise podium finish in the Valencia E-Prix back in April.