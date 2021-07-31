Formula E

No Guarantees of McLaren Entry in Formula E following Audi, BMW Withdrawal – Zak Brown

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Steven Tee/Motorsport Images/McLaren F1 Team

Zak Brown says there is uncertainty about whether or not McLaren will join the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as planned in 2022, particularly after both Audi and BMW announced they would be withdrawing at the end of the current campaign.

McLaren secured an option to join Formula E for its ninth season in 2022-23, but Brown, the CEO of the Woking-based team that has teams in Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series and a future commitment to Extreme E, says there are plenty of doubts about their participation now two of the big manufacturers have pulled out.

Brown says no decision has yet been made, but with the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team not yet committing themselves to the championship beyond the current season, they are looking into whether joining Formula E is financially viable for McLaren.

“On Formula E, we are looking to see how it continues to develop,” Brown is quoted as saying by GPFans.com.  “Obviously, with Audi and BMW leaving it’s a bit of a concern.

“We’re not quite sure what Mercedes is going to do and when we make a decision, is it commercially viable? We’re still looking at that.

“Is it operationally distracting? Formula E teams are becoming quite big now. They’re talking about putting a cost cap. That is not yet done but a Formula E team is 60-70 people and currently doesn’t have a cost cap.  So we don’t yet know if it is going to be economically viable without a cost cap. I don’t think it is.

“With all that we have got going on with IndyCar, with Extreme E, is it something that we feel the timing is right? So we like what Formula E stands for, we like the racing. We have been participating as the supplier, so those are the things that are in our consideration set.

“It was always our intention to make a decision by the end of the year for season nine which we are still on course to make a decision.”

Share
12019 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula E

Nyck de Vries: “It's really nice to have made it onto the podium here in London”

By
3 Mins read
Nyck de Vries took two podium finishes in the London E-Prix weekend to propel himself to the top of the Formula E standings heading into the season finale in Berlin.
Formula E

Lucas di Grassi: “We didn’t want to leave any opportunity unused"

By
2 Mins read
Lucas di Grassi says Audi had to gamble during Sunday’s second race of the London E-Prix by pitting behind the safety car, a gamble that ultimately backfired.
Formula E

Alex Lynn: “I can’t believe this has happened - it’s as special as it gets”

By
2 Mins read
Alex Lynn says winning the London E-Prix was as ‘special as it gets’ as he finally secured that elusive maiden Formula E victory on Sunday.