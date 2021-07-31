BTCC

Proctor scores maiden BTCC pole in breathtaking Oulton Park qualifying

By
3 Mins read
Share
Senna Proctor GBR - BTC Racing - Photo - Jakob Ebrey Photography

Senna Proctor claimed a maiden British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) pole at Oulton Park on Saturday afternoon in one of the most exciting Qualifying sessions of the season so far seeing the BTC Racing driver on top.

Team BMW’s Colin Turkington and Halfords Racing with Cataclean’s Gordon Shedden set the pace early on with the former going fastest first more so than what was previously seen in Free Practice, but his mark of 1:25.928 would soon be eclipsed by Shedden.

Turkington headed back to the front only for Proctor to take top spot with a 1:25.721 clocking. Rory Butcher‘s Toyota Gazoo Racing UK Corolla looked to steal it away as he headed into provisional pole but his hopes of a first top spot for the team were dashed as Shedden and then Proctor improved further still.

The latter who topped the tyre test only a few weeks ago finished on 1:25.485s ahead of Shedden by just 0.076s and Butcher by 0.087s whilst Dan Rowbottom finalised the top four followed by Jack Goff and Adam Morgan in fifth and sixth.

Jake Hill, Stephen Jelley, Turkington and Ash Sutton rounded out the top ten with Tom Ingram unable to set a time with a wastegate problem.

2021 British Touring Car Championship – Qualifying – Oulton Park

1        Senna PROCTOR(GBR) BTC Racing 1:25.485
2        Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +0.076s
3        Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +0.087s
4        Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +0.093s
5        Jack GOFF (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +0.214s
6        Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +0.217s
7        Jake HILL (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +0.231s
8        Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +0.290s
9        Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +0.310s
10      Ashley SUTTON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +0.322s
11      Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +0.420s
12      Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +0. 455s
13      Josh COOK (GBR) BTC Racing +0.536s
14      Tom OLIPHANT (GBR) Team BMW +0.559s
15      Sam SMELT (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +0.562s
16      Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +0.602s
17      Ollie JACKSON (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +0.604s
18      Jason PLATO (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +0.647s
19      Carl BOARDLEY (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +0.656s
20      Chris SMILEY (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +0.731s
21      Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Team HARD. with HUB Financial Solutions +1.125s
22      Tom CHILTON (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +1.136s
23      Jade EDWARDS (GBR) PHSC with BTC Racing +1.234s
24      Rick PARFITT (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +1.305s
25      Jack MITCHELL (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +1.369s
26      Nicolas HAMILTON (GBR) ROKiT Racing with iQuoto Online Trading +1.516s
27      Jack BUTEL (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +1.769s
28      Andy NEATE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +2.660s
29      Tom INGRAM (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com NO TIME

Share
178 posts

About author
Aspiring journalist currently studying a Journalism degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts and Basketball for other publications. Covers British Touring Car Championship.
Articles
Related posts
BTCC

Former British GT champion Mitchell set for BTCC debut as vacant Team HARD. Racing seat confirmed

By
1 Mins read
Former British GT champion, Jack Mitchell will make his BTCC debut for Team HARD. Racing taking the vacant seat left recently by Glynn Geddie.
BTCC

Morgan takes first win of 2021 BTCC season to round off Brands Hatch Indy ahead of Goff and Moffat

By
2 Mins read
Adam Morgan has claimed his first win of the 2021 BTCC season and the first in Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport’s new BMW 330i M Sport ahead of Jack Goff and Aiden Moffat.
BTCC

Ingram snatches final lap win and BTCC Drivers’ Championship lead at Brands Hatch Indy

By
2 Mins read
Tom Ingram snatched a final lap victory during Race Two at Brands Hatch Indy with the BTCC Drivers’ Championship lead now in the hands of the Ginsters EXCELR8 TradePriceCars driver.