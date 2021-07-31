Proctor scores maiden BTCC pole in breathtaking Oulton Park qualifying

Senna Proctor claimed a maiden British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) pole at Oulton Park on Saturday afternoon in one of the most exciting Qualifying sessions of the season so far seeing the BTC Racing driver on top.
Team BMW’s Colin Turkington and Halfords Racing with Cataclean’s Gordon Shedden set the pace early on with the former going fastest first more so than what was previously seen in Free Practice, but his mark of 1:25.928 would soon be eclipsed by Shedden.
Turkington headed back to the front only for Proctor to take top spot with a 1:25.721 clocking. Rory Butcher‘s Toyota Gazoo Racing UK Corolla looked to steal it away as he headed into provisional pole but his hopes of a first top spot for the team were dashed as Shedden and then Proctor improved further still.
The latter who topped the tyre test only a few weeks ago finished on 1:25.485s ahead of Shedden by just 0.076s and Butcher by 0.087s whilst Dan Rowbottom finalised the top four followed by Jack Goff and Adam Morgan in fifth and sixth.
Jake Hill, Stephen Jelley, Turkington and Ash Sutton rounded out the top ten with Tom Ingram unable to set a time with a wastegate problem.
2021 British Touring Car Championship – Qualifying – Oulton Park
1 Senna PROCTOR(GBR) BTC Racing 1:25.485
2 Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +0.076s
3 Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +0.087s
4 Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +0.093s
5 Jack GOFF (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +0.214s
6 Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +0.217s
7 Jake HILL (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +0.231s
8 Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +0.290s
9 Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +0.310s
10 Ashley SUTTON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +0.322s
11 Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +0.420s
12 Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +0. 455s
13 Josh COOK (GBR) BTC Racing +0.536s
14 Tom OLIPHANT (GBR) Team BMW +0.559s
15 Sam SMELT (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +0.562s
16 Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +0.602s
17 Ollie JACKSON (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +0.604s
18 Jason PLATO (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +0.647s
19 Carl BOARDLEY (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +0.656s
20 Chris SMILEY (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +0.731s
21 Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Team HARD. with HUB Financial Solutions +1.125s
22 Tom CHILTON (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +1.136s
23 Jade EDWARDS (GBR) PHSC with BTC Racing +1.234s
24 Rick PARFITT (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +1.305s
25 Jack MITCHELL (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +1.369s
26 Nicolas HAMILTON (GBR) ROKiT Racing with iQuoto Online Trading +1.516s
27 Jack BUTEL (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +1.769s
28 Andy NEATE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +2.660s
29 Tom INGRAM (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com NO TIME