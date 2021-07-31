Proctor scores maiden BTCC pole in breathtaking Oulton Park qualifying

Senna Proctor claimed a maiden British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) pole at Oulton Park on Saturday afternoon in one of the most exciting Qualifying sessions of the season so far seeing the BTC Racing driver on top.

Team BMW’s Colin Turkington and Halfords Racing with Cataclean’s Gordon Shedden set the pace early on with the former going fastest first more so than what was previously seen in Free Practice, but his mark of 1:25.928 would soon be eclipsed by Shedden.

Turkington headed back to the front only for Proctor to take top spot with a 1:25.721 clocking. Rory Butcher‘s Toyota Gazoo Racing UK Corolla looked to steal it away as he headed into provisional pole but his hopes of a first top spot for the team were dashed as Shedden and then Proctor improved further still.

The latter who topped the tyre test only a few weeks ago finished on 1:25.485s ahead of Shedden by just 0.076s and Butcher by 0.087s whilst Dan Rowbottom finalised the top four followed by Jack Goff and Adam Morgan in fifth and sixth.

Jake Hill, Stephen Jelley, Turkington and Ash Sutton rounded out the top ten with Tom Ingram unable to set a time with a wastegate problem.

2021 British Touring Car Championship – Qualifying – Oulton Park

1 Senna PROCTOR(GBR) BTC Racing 1:25.485

2 Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +0.076s

3 Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +0.087s

4 Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +0.093s

5 Jack GOFF (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +0.214s

6 Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +0.217s

7 Jake HILL (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +0.231s

8 Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +0.290s

9 Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +0.310s

10 Ashley SUTTON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +0.322s

11 Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +0.420s

12 Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +0. 455s

13 Josh COOK (GBR) BTC Racing +0.536s

14 Tom OLIPHANT (GBR) Team BMW +0.559s

15 Sam SMELT (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +0.562s

16 Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +0.602s

17 Ollie JACKSON (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +0.604s

18 Jason PLATO (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +0.647s

19 Carl BOARDLEY (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +0.656s

20 Chris SMILEY (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +0.731s

21 Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Team HARD. with HUB Financial Solutions +1.125s

22 Tom CHILTON (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +1.136s

23 Jade EDWARDS (GBR) PHSC with BTC Racing +1.234s

24 Rick PARFITT (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +1.305s

25 Jack MITCHELL (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +1.369s

26 Nicolas HAMILTON (GBR) ROKiT Racing with iQuoto Online Trading +1.516s

27 Jack BUTEL (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +1.769s

28 Andy NEATE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +2.660s

29 Tom INGRAM (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com NO TIME