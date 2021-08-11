Alex Lynn: “I’ll be giving my everything in Berlin to give the team something to smile about”

Alex Lynn goes into the season finale in Berlin this weekend high on confidence after moving himself into championship contention with a podium and a victory in the London E-Prix last time out.

The Mahindra Racing driver finished second on the road to Lucas di Grassi at the Exhibition Centre London circuit but was promoted to victory when the Brazilian was penalised for an illegal pit stop. It meant the former GP3 Series champion took his maiden ABB FIA Formula E World Championship victory in his fortieth start to move up to sixth place in the standings.

Lynn says the weekend in London was ‘incredible’, and the British racer is eager to continue that momentum this weekend at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit in Berlin.

“London was incredible, and a very special result for the whole team,” said Lynn, who is only seventeen points behind championship leader Nyck de Vries heading into Berlin.

“I’ll be giving my everything in Berlin to give the team something to smile about when the flag drops.”

“Hopefully we can end the season with a strong result” – Alexander Sims

Team-mate Alexander Sims is a lowly eighteenth in the standings heading into Berlin, but the second Briton within the Mahindra Racing team is aiming to end the 2020-21 season on a high.

Sims took a podium finish in the Rome E-Prix earlier this year but has found scoring points on a regular basis difficult, with the thirty-three-year-old having taken only four top-ten finishes in the first thirteen races.

Last season saw Formula E use three different layouts at the Tempelhof circuit, two of which will be used this weekend. Race one will use the conventional layout on Saturday, while the track will be used in reverse for race two on Sunday.

And Sims has been using the simulator at Mahindra to re-familiarise himself with the track, particularly in a car he has yet to drive at the circuit having spent last season with the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team.

“Tempelhof is a circuit that everybody knows very well from racing in previous years, but this will be the first year I’ve driven the Mahindra Racing car there, so I have been using the time on the sim to understand the small tweaks that I need to make to optimise my driving and our package,” said Sims.

“I really enjoy Berlin; not only is it a lovely city which I experienced back in Season 5 (sadly not so much last year!) but it’s a fun track, with lots of overtaking opportunities and should be fairly energy challenging and maybe temperature limited as well.

“I’m looking forward to racing there again and hopefully we can end the season with a strong result.”