Alexander Sims: “It’s been a nice way to end the season with some points”

Alexander Sims signed off his 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season with a top five finish in the second race of the Berlin E-Prix, and he felt it was a positive way to conclude his first season with Mahindra Racing.

The British racer finished a lowly seventeenth in race one at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit on Saturday, but he rebounded superbly on Sunday and was involved in the battle for the podium until the chequered flag.

Ultimately, Sims was forced to settle for fifth place as both Stoffel Vandoorne and André Lotterer found a way ahead of him, but he felt it was a nice reward for a team that had been working hard in developing their car throughout the whole Formula E season.

“It’s been a nice way to end the season with some points, which has been a bit more difficult that I would have hoped,” said Sims, who ended a disappointing nineteenth in the standings.

“I’d like to say a big thanks to the team, they’ve put in a massive effort and done a superb job all year.”

“I want to say a huge thank you to my crew” – Alex Lynn

Team-mate Alex Lynn went into the final weekend of the season with a chance of taking the title, but it all fell away from the Briton, who failed to score points in either E-Prix in Berlin.

Lynn ended down in twentieth in Saturday’s opener, and although he ran inside the points at times on Sunday, he was unable to better fourteenth at the chequered flag. It meant Lynn ended down in twelfth in the final standings.

Despite the poor ending to the season, Lynn felt he had achieved some of his pre-season targets, which included his maiden Formula E victory, a victory that came during the London E-Prix weekend.

“I’ve had some truly memorable moments this season,” said Lynn. “My personal goals were to get my first race win, score podiums and finish in the top half of the championship and we ticked every single box.

“As a team, getting a pole, three podiums and a win I would say is a fantastic achievement. I want to say a huge thank you to my crew who have been unbelievable all season.”