Berlin Weekend “has been painful for everybody in the team” – Robin Frijns

Robin Frijns’ 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season ended in disappointment, with the Dutchman failing to score any points in either race of the Berlin E-Prix to end his chance of securing the Drivers’ title.

The Envision Virgin Racing team went into the season finale at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit leading the Teams’ Championship, but neither Frijns nor team-mate Nick Cassidy could score points in either race, meaning the team ended fourth in the final standings.

Frijns came into the weekend only six points behind eventual champion Nyck de Vries, but the Dutchman admitted the team found the weekend in Germany tough as they could not find the kind of pace to challenge for the top ten.

“It has been difficult to find the right direction this weekend,” said Frijns. “It has been painful for everybody in the team as everyone has worked really hard, especially coming to Berlin leading the championship.

“But we just couldn’t find the pace in free practice or qualifying. However, generally speaking over the course of the season we have been consistent and competitive – we’ve had ups and downs, but we will be back stronger and try again next season.”

“I am annoyed and frustrated as I think we could have achieved more” – Nick Cassidy

Team-mate Cassidy was left equally frustrated after failing to add to his points tally in Berlin, but he can be relatively satisfied with his performances during his rookie campaign in Formula E.

The New Zealander also came into Berlin with a chance of the title, but two poor performances in Qualifying and two lacklustre races left him outside of the points, with Cassidy ending the year down in fifteenth-place in the final standings.

Cassidy says he can be happy with some of his results during the 2020-21 season, but he knows there were opportunities throughout the year for even better results, meaning he ends the year feeling he could have achieved more than he did.

“Generally, I feel that I’ve shown so much potential with strong pace in qualifying and the races, but I could’ve done better in terms of results,” said Cassidy.

“The car has been great and I’m really proud of the guys in the team and everyone at Envision Virgin Racing, but I am annoyed and frustrated as I think we could have achieved more.“