BMW’s Stefan Ponikva: “The BMW i Berlin E-Prix will be the highlight of the season for us”

BMW will pull out of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as a works team after this weekend’s Berlin E-Prix, but the German marque have everything crossed both Jake Dennis and Maximilian Günther will have strong weekend’s at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit.

Dennis sits fourth in the standings after a victory and a ninth-place finish in the London E-Prix, and although Günther is down in fifteenth position in the standings, he still has a mathematical chance of taking the title, albeit a small chance. BMW i Andretti Motorsport sit fifth in the Teams’ Championship, only twenty-two points off Envision Virgin Racing at the top.

Stefan Ponikva, the Vice President Brand Communication and Brand Experience BMW Group, has thanked everyone within Formula E for allowing them to be a part of the exciting championship, and he is pleased that BMW are giving their name to the finale of the season, the BMW i Berlin E-Prix.

“BMW i has been a partner of Formula E from the outset, and we are delighted to conclude this unique partnership, after seven successful years, with another highlight, the title sponsorship at our home event in Berlin,” said Ponikva.

“I would like to thank Formula E and, on behalf of the whole organisation, Alejandro Agag, Alberto Longo and Jamie Reigle. The BMW i Berlin E-Prix will be the highlight of the season for us.

“As well as the fully-electric BMW i3s and BMW iX3, we also have the MINI Electric Pacesetter in action as the safety car and are delighted to be able to present our latest products, including the BMW i4 and BMW iX, to the guests and spectators permitted at the event.

“We have our fingers crossed for our drivers Jake Dennis and Maximilian Günther, and the BMW i Andretti Motorsport Team at the season finale.”