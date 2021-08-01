BTCC

Butcher secures first win in Corolla in Race Two at Oulton Park

Rory Butcher - Toyota Gazoo Racing UK - Photo - Jakob Ebrey Photography

Rory Butcher has claimed his first win in the Toyota Corolla for Speedworks Motorsport in Race Two at Oulton Park as he continues a good weekend heading towards his home circuit of Knockhill.

Leading the pack to begin the race was Dan Rowbottom who had maximum success ballast on board which hampered his ability to keep position. This allowed Butcher to charge taking third from Adam Morgan and then managed to claim the spots of the two Hondas in Rowbottom and Shedden at the hairpin.

Shedden would be forced wide as a result and Adam Morgan and Jake Hill capitalised from there, this change allowed Butcher to ease to victory with Rowbottom and Morgan finalising the podium places in a dominant display from the Toyota Gazoo Racing UK driver.

Shedden was down in sixth ahead of Stephen Jelley and Ash Sutton who recovered well and will be one to watch in the reverse grid race while Senna Proctor and fellow recovering Tom Ingram completed the top ten.

Results in full to follow

