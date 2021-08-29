Cook continues Thruxton love affair with opening race win

BTC Racing ace Josh Cook has continued his love affair with Thruxton claiming a seventh career BTCC win at the Hampshire circuit to begin proceedings on Sunday.

Starting from third on the grid, he immediately got past Jake Hill‘s MB Motorsport Ford and pole-sitter Dan Rowbottom‘s Honda on the run down to Campbell Corner and he eased to the victory from there as he held off Hill until the finish.

Rowbottom couldn’t do the same as he fell down the order with Tom Oliphant and Rory Butcher taking advantage as a result. Championship leader, Ash Sutton finished fifth as he showed frightening pace as usual despite full success ballast with an ominous feel ahead of Race Two.

As usual, he went after Butcher but settled for championship points ahead of his rivals while further down a battle between Tom Ingram, Jason Plato and Colin Turkington thrilled with the Vauxhall Astra producing a brilliant move on Ingram which also allowed the latter through. But Ingram responded to get back at Turkington as up front it stayed the same.

2021 British Touring Car Championship – Race 1 – Thruxton

1 Josh COOK (GBR) BTC Racing 16 laps

2 Jake HILL (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +1.360s

3 Tom OLIPHANT (GBR) Team BMW +3.740s

4 Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +5.847s

5 Ashley SUTTON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +6.506s

6 Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +9.260s

7 Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +10.617s

8 Senna PROCTOR(GBR) BTC Racing +12.144s

9 Jason PLATO (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +14.511s

10 Tom INGRAM (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +15.970s

11 Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Adrian Flux with Power Maxed Racing +16.635s

12 Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +16.667s

13 Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +17.480s

14 Tom CHILTON (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +17.845s

15 Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +18.535s

16 Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +21.375s

17 Chris SMILEY (GBR) Ginsters EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +21.659s

18 Ollie JACKSON (GBR) MB Motorsport accelerated by Blue Square +22.165s

19 Jack BUTEL (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +23.507s

20 Jack GOFF (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +23.983s

21 Jade EDWARDS (GBR) PHSC with BTC Racing +24.259s

22 Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +31.014s

23 Jack MITCHELL (GBR) Team HARD. with Autobrite Direct +33.060s

24 Carl BOARDLEY (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +35.373s

25 Rick PARFITT (GBR) EXCELR8 with TradePriceCars.com +35.696s

26 Sam SMELT (GBR) Toyota Gazoo Racing UK +1 lap

27 Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Team HARD. with HUB Financial Solutions +1 lap

28 Nicolas HAMILTON (GBR) ROKiT Racing with iQuoto Online Trading +1 lap

29 Paul RIVETT (GBR) Racing with Wera & Photon Group +1 lap