Envision Virgin Racing’s Sylvain Filippi: “It is for sure going to be a fiercely competitive weekend”

Sylvain Filippi, the Managing Director and CTO of Envision Virgin Racing, says it is with excitement that the team head to the Berlin E-Prix this weekend with eyes on clinching both the Drivers’ and Team’s Championship.

Virgin head to the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit on top of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Teams’ standings, while Robin Frijns and Nick Cassidy are second and seventh respectively in the Drivers’ table. Frijns is only six points adrift of championship leader Nyck de Vries, while Cassidy is a further thirteen points back.

Filippi says the teams’ position in the standings shows that they have been working on the finer details in Formula E, and it is with pride they go into the season finale with ambitions on taking both titles.

“We are excited to head to Berlin in such a good position in the standings,” said Filippi. “Every detail matters in Formula E, every marginal gain counts; and this result is testament to all the hard work, dedication, and talent of the whole team, on and off the track.

“Our team is the best it has ever been, and I am really proud of the tremendous job they have done this season, no matter what happens in Berlin.”

Filippi insists Virgin cannot take their foot off the gas heading to Berlin, especially with the unpredictability of Formula E and how competitive the field is from front to back.

“But we cannot, and will not, rest on our laurels,” he said. “Formula E is unpredictable by nature – both championships are really close and nobody can predict what will happen in Berlin, but it is for sure going to be a fiercely competitive weekend.

“So we will maintain our focus, work our hardest and keep fighting for the championship until the very last second.”