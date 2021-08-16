Formula E World Champion Nyck de Vries: “It’s been such a tough season with highs and lows”

Nyck de Vries says he is ‘lost for words’ after clinching the 2020-21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Sunday by finishing eighth in race two of the Berlin E-Prix.

The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team driver stayed in contention throughout the race at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit while his main rivals for the title fell by the wayside.

Mitch Evans and Edoardo Mortara (second and fourth in the standings) were the first casualties, crashing out on the start-line after the Jaguar Racing driver appeared to stall, while Jake Dennis (third) was the next retiree after crashing out at turn one following the restart.

António Félix da Costa (fifth) and Lucas di Grassi (sixth) also took themselves out of contention by colliding, which meant eighth place was more than enough for de Vries to take the first ever World Championship title in Formula E.

De Vries felt luck was on his side on the final day of racing, and he ultimately left Berlin seven points clear of Mortara in the final standings. His team also clinched the Teams’ Championship thanks to his result and team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne finishing third.

“I’m lost for words. I mean, it’s been such a tough season with highs and lows, and in the end, it came down to the last race, and I am just so pleased that it was enough for me to win the title,” said de Vries. “I’m starting to get a little emotional now.

“I think we had a lot of fortune on our side today considering everything that happened in the race. I’m glad everyone is okay after the incident at the start. We drove an incredible race, had very good pace and I’m very happy for the team that we not only won the drivers’ World Championship but also the teams’ title.

“The team has worked insanely hard this season, and this is the reward we deserve. Towards the end, I felt like I had a target on my back. I was being attacked from left, right, front and rear, so when I knew it would be enough for the championship, I brought it home. What a race!”